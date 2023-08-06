Pony Test (300887.SZ) Reports 2.92% Year-on-Year Increase in Net Profit for First Half of 2023

Pony Test (300887.SZ) reported a net profit of 93.3323 million yuan in the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.92%. The company announced these financial results on August 6, 2023.

In addition to the net profit, Pony Test also revealed that its operating income for the first half of 2023 amounted to 1.187 billion yuan, with a year-on-year decrease of 29.50%. However, when excluding the decline in the demand for the medical infection business, the company’s operating income actually increased by 45.61% year-on-year during the reporting period.

The main factor contributing to the fluctuations in Pony Test’s performance was the decline in demand for its medical infection business. Despite this, the company’s other business segments have been developing steadily and contributed to the overall growth in operating income.

Pony Test’s basic earnings per share for the first half of the year stood at 0.3251 yuan.

These financial results highlight the company’s ability to adapt and maintain growth, even in the face of challenges in certain business segments. Investors will likely be pleased with Pony Test’s performance and the promising increase in net profit. As the company continues to develop its other businesses, it’s expected to achieve further growth and success in the future.

