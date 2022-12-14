Listen to the audio version of the article

Soundreef, the startup launched in 2015 by Davide D’Atri which established itself as the first private collecting company on the Italian copyright market, is back in the spotlight: the acquisition of the Pooh catalogs as well as their publishing companies has been announced to the market but also of Fabrizio Moro, Paola Turci, Mario Venuti and numerous other producers and authors of music for television. Virginio, Athos Poma, Tony Maiello, Angelo Valsiglio, Roberto Cardelli, Luca Faraone, Mario Fargetta and Gazebo also join what will be Soundreef’s authorial roster from 2023.

Among the television authors are Luca Orioli (Word of mouth, Next another), Pierfrancesco Bellisario (Geo & Geo, Cartabianca, Gr Radio 1Tg2 features), Dino Ceglie (Free fall, The secret, Melaverde), Danilo Aielli (The legacy, Who Framed Peter Pan, Pull and Spring), Emiliano Branda (Tg2 columns), Filippo Lamberti (various docufictions), Fulvio Griffini (First Newsstand, Magnificent ItalySstudio sport), Maurizio Proietti (Bio Nature numerous commercials), Ernesto Migliacci and Andrea Casamento (It’s always noon).

The new entries of will enrich the catalog of which Soundreef manages all or part of the rights, currently composed, among others, by authors such as Enrico Ruggeri, J-Ax, Gigi D’Alessio, Laura Pausini, Ultimo, Giovanni Allevi, Marco Masini, Giancarlo Bigazzi, Maurizio Fabrizio and Morgan, from the hit-makers Federica Abbate, Alessandro Merli (Takagi), Fabio Clemente (Ketra), Fabio Rovazzi, Boomdabash and Danti, from the names of the Italian urban scene, such as Noyz Narcos, Sfera Ebbasta, Gué, Marracash, Mace, Charlie Charles, Shablo, Rkomi, Ernia, AVA, Strage, Two Fingerz and Nesli, and from publishers such as Smilax, Thaurus Publishing, Honiro, Baraonda and Walkman.