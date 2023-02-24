“Poor despite work”. There is a sentence in Marianna Filandri’s latest book, “Lavorare non basta” (160pg, Laterza), which contains a large part of the discussions around the working poor. In Italy, for an Anglophile habit, the term Anglo-Saxon is often used. Perhaps also to forget, for a moment, how wide the inequalities are in our country. First the pandemic, then the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, and finally the flare-ups in consumer prices, have revived a problem that causes governments and administrations to discuss. Thinking about a new social pact, even in the face of growing individualism, is nevertheless possible, reasons Filandri, an economic sociologist at the University of Turin. According to which it is necessary to act with the key to redistribution. If not now when, one might say.

How many times have we been asked the question “What is your job?”. Multiple. At the registry office, at the bar, among relatives (second question after “But then the boyfriend/girlfriend?”, often thanks to aunts too plastered on social conventions), among university colleagues who meet again after 10 years. Yes, the ones with a little bacon on the back and a mortgage to pay. If it is OK. Filandri, who yesterday was the protagonist of a brilliant evening at the Circolo dei Lettori in Turin, organized in collaboration with Laterza, with the presence of Giorgio Airaudo, number one of the CGIL Piedmont, the philosopher Maurizio Ferraris and Paolo Biancone, professor of Business Economics of the University of Turin. Filandri is a researcher who asks herself questions. And she has been asked many times “What do you do for work?”. The intro of her book denotes it. “Work is considered by many to be the central, predominant activity in people’s lives. It is considered a primary need that satisfies not only the need for income and economic security, but also concerns more complex personal, social and symbolic needs that underlie individual well-being ”, she writes. Real. Too true. The social pressure to answer this question is overwhelming. “What will he think of me if I say I’m ‘just’ a waitress over 30?”; “And if I tell you that I am a lawyer in a large firm, which moreover belongs to my father?”; “Will her parents ever accept me?”; “My parents will never accept her.” Stories of ordinary social hierarchy. And Filandri’s book has the advantage of bringing to light the condition of the least, and also of the penultimate.

What the sociologist brings in her book, and physically brought it in front of the audience of the Readers’ Club, is a raw, harsh cross-section, difficult to digest and that remains in your stomach. But true. “Work is considered the best indicator of social class position. We sociologists, to investigate the stratification in society, ask people exactly what occupation they have ”, she writes in her essay. And here the picture opens. According to Filandri there are “at least three important precautions to bear in mind when intending to consider work as the solution to all problems. The first is related to the condition of poverty of the workers”. Because often we start from an incorrect assumption. “When we ask a person «what do you do for a job?» we assume it works. In fact, we don’t ask «do you work?», but we directly investigate what activity you carry out», Filandri analyzes. The poor exist. But there are also the working poor.

Then the second caution. Which has “to do with the experiences of individuals. Among these, job security certainly plays a predominant role. Stable, full-time, continuous work is less and less widespread, a consequence of decades of flexibility policies which aimed to facilitate entry into the labor market and the consequent reduction of unemployment, especially among young people”. Without security, he explains, how can one consume? And then grow economically? Because the capitalist system is not in question in the book. But public policies aimed at providing everyone with the same starting point. Which is a concept detached from many Western economies still in 2023.

Finally, the third caution to be taken when wanting to affirm the dominance of work concerns “inequality and its mechanisms of reproduction between generations”. And this is perhaps the key to understanding the anomalies of the Italian labor market. “For sociologists, the job position is crucial for defining the strata into which society is divided,” Filandri points out. Similarly, he explains, “economists tend to measure and analyze the distribution of incomes.” Scholars of both disciplines, however, “are increasingly aware of the importance of another component that defines people’s life opportunities and the inequality of a society, namely wealth”. The latter is linked to work “in ways that we could define as unexpected”. First of all, he underlines “it is not work, or rather income from work, the main source of wealth, but on the contrary it is wealth which very often influences participation and opportunities in the labor market and allows the richest to access positions better paid jobs. Indeed, says Filandri, “in some cases, receiving great wealth, such as a substantial inheritance, can lead to leaving the job market”. Secondly, “wealth itself produces wealth and therefore makes work commitment and effort much less relevant for accessing greater well-being and security”. And here the distortions begin, which lead to imbalances that are amplified more and more.

And this is where taxation comes into play. “Despite this awareness, the taxation of income from assets is far lower than that of income from work. This choice is hardly rational if carried out by the State for at least three reasons”, explains Filandri. The first is that “merit is not rewarded and therefore we have a less efficient society”. The second is that “real estate or financial rents are unproductive, unlike working activity which by definition represents a recognized activity aimed at the production of goods or services in exchange for a salary”. The third is that it contributes “to reproducing inequalities with negative consequences for the whole of society”.

It follows, according to the economic sociologist, that “it is necessary to rethink the taxation system energetically, in particular considering that on work compared to that on assets”. Even with a decidedly higher employment rate, he warns, “without a poor and stable job plan and without an increase in revenue that allows for effective redistribution, as well as for addressing public debt, the scenario in which we find ourselves will hardly improve” . Tax the luckiest to redistribute them to the poorest ones? A possible solution, but one that needs political decisions even before economic theory. Except that too often, as evidenced by the basic income, political parties live in the short-term optimum of electoral support. Not the long-term welfare of the society in which they operate.