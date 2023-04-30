Home » Poor grades for Postfinance and ZKB
Poor grades for Postfinance and ZKB

Postfinance’s emergency plan fails again – good marks for UBS and CS

How are the banks prepared for emergencies? The Financial Market Authority has examined the systemically important financial institutions. Postfinance remains a problem child.

Failed: Postfinance’s emergency plans are inadequate.

On March 19, Credit Suisse was no longer an independent bank. It had to be taken over by its competitor UBS – under pressure from the Federal Council, the National Bank and the Financial Market Authority (Finma). The authorities did not want to use the emergency plan, i.e. the rescue of the Swiss business with the simultaneous bankruptcy of the parent company. The damage would have been too great – for the Swiss financial center and the Swiss economy as a whole.

