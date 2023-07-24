Poor prospects: companies expect economic downturn in the second half of the year

Economy Poor prospects

Companies expect the economy to slow down in the second half of the year

Status: 24.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

A barge sails past the Leverkusen Chemical Park on the Rhine. A difficult second half of the year is expected for the German economy

Source: dpa/Oliver Berg

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Germany’s companies are facing a difficult second half of the year: the purchasing managers’ index for the private sector slipped more significantly than expected in July. In industry, the barometer is at its lowest level in more than three years.

The German economy got off to a bad start in the second half of the year due to the slump in orders. The purchasing managers’ index for the entire private sector – industry and service providers together – fell in July by 2.3 to 48.3 points, as the financial services provider S&P Global announced on Monday in its monthly survey of around 800 companies.

This is not only the third decline in a row, but also the worst reading in eight months.

For the first time since January, the barometer is below the threshold of 50 points, from which it signals growth.

“This is a bad start to the third quarter for the German economy,” said chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia of Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), which sponsors the survey. “The probability that the economy will find itself in a recession in the second half of the year has increased.” In late 2022 and early 2023, Europe’s largest economy shrank for two consecutive quarters and thus slipped into recession.

More on the economic situation

“The downturn continues to be led by manufacturing,” de la Rubia said. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing fell from 40.6 to 38.8 points, the lowest level in more than three years. The decline in industrial production was the sharpest since May 2020, when the corona pandemic hit. In view of falling new orders and a shrinking order backlog, manufacturers also reduced their workforce for the first time in two and a half years.

also read

The purchasing managers’ index for service providers also fell in July, albeit only from 54.1 to 52.0 points. This is still the worst value in five months. “In the service sector, the number of new hires has meanwhile dropped significantly,” said chief economist de la Rubia. “The increase in the unemployment rate that we have seen in recent months is therefore likely to continue.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly via RSS feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

