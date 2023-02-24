According to Giorgia Meloni he can’t keep at bay Silvio Berlusconi

There is an illustrious victim in this year of war between Russia and Ukraine.

This is our Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani who is taking them from everyone.

According to Giorgia Meloni he can’t keep at bay Silvio Berlusconi and his utterances against Zelensky. According to Silvio Berlusconi, however, he is unable to keep Zelensky at bay in his utterances against him and Meloni.

According to Meloni, Zelensky e Berlusconi can’t keep anyone at bay and so a real psychodrama is taking place at the Farnesina. It happens when you want to keep your foot in multiple stirrups.

But who makes him do it to Tajani to take fish in the face both domestic and international?

Look for the woman wrote Dumas (father) in his novels, Find the ministryshould be written today.

In fact, the reason why Tajani takes on this terrible role of punching bag is that he doesn’t want to leave the Farnesina for many reasons, first of all because he enjoys a beautiful view of Rome, the morning air is crisp, the marbles are splendid, the tapestries of quality and the desk by Galeazzo Ciano is of precious wood. Why leave (and then to whom?) all this good things?

The world is bad about him: he is called the “nuncio of the Interior” and “poor Tonio”. He has four open fronts worse than Russia: Foreign Minister, Mattarella’s Nuncio, mediator between Chigi and Arcore, mediator between Rome and Brussels.

