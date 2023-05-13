Poorest Italians now since 1995: per capita income has dropped by 150 euros

Since 1995, per capita income has fallen by 150 euros

In 2022, at constant prices, the per capita disposable income stood at 21,081 euros: down by 150 euros in real terms compared to 1995, i.e. almost thirty years ago. This is what the Confcommercio-Censis annual report on household confidence and consumption, a survey conducted from 21 April to 4 May on a sample of 1,000 households and stratified by geographical area of ​​residence. “In 2022, at constant prices, we have recovered neither the per capita disposable income of 2019 (21,175 euros) nor, much less, that of 2007 (22,801 euros), which is the maximum”, reads the report.

“Thanks to growth in the propensity to consumein the long run, real spending has gone a little better than income: we have almost recovered the levels of 2019 but we are still below the highs of 2007 by 800 euros each”, explained Mariano Bella of the Confcommercio research office. “For read and understand the post-pandemic we must remember the huge public aid. I point out – he observed – that in 2020 consumption fell much more than real disposable income, and this generated excess, let’s say unwanted, savings; and then, in the face of only moderately increasing incomes in the two-year period 2021-2022, there was an almost recovery in consumption: it is understandable, therefore, that it was supported by that savings in turn generated by transfers and public support: which worked” .

The younger generations are the most fragile

The survey also focuses on the condition of young people: “Both the young and the less young – Bella explained – point to the younger generations as the most fragile subjects, from a socio-economic and occupational point of view”.

The other aspect regards the reasons for the demographic decline: from the answers it emerges that “everyone, and above all young people, are concerned by the economic dimension of starting a family and having children. Therefore, beyond the complex socio-demographic reasons (for example are having fewer children today because we have fewer women in the childbearing class), it is the question of real disposable income linked to job security, rather than the terms of the context, that determines an attitude of scarce propensity to have children”.

Household confidence is “at its peak” but “we still detect purchasing intentions not only lower than in 2022, but even lower than in 2019″. This is the “dangerous contradiction” that emerges from the report. On the one hand, explains Bella, “the families feel that things could have been worse and breathe a sigh of relief; somehow employment is at its highest, public support has worked, consumption, thanks to tourism, entertainment and culture, attracts and gives satisfaction”.

On the other hand, however, “inflation has not been tamed and public aid is reduced (as, for example, we saw with inflation in April due largely to the removal of some discounts in bills); at this point, given that the purchasing power of income and savings is reduced, households perceive the need, if things do not improve quickly, to rebuild an adequate stock of savings to cope with the context still characterized by uncertainty: greater savings means fewer prospects and spending intentions.

