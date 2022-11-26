Listen to the audio version of the article

The Milan Games Week is underway, a major event dedicated to video games, comics, board games, music and cosplayers, in short, everything that thrills Generation Z and the millennials, which this year is taking place in 4 pavilions of the Fiera Milano Rho. You can admire the latest news for Nintendo and PlayStation, see Italian and foreign cartoonists of the caliber of Humberto Ramos or Zerocalcare and the most popular streamers of the moment such as Dario Moccia and Masseo. There is no shortage of export tournaments that will take place in 2 arenas with important national finals and well-known proplayers such as Pow3r, but also board games, cards and role-playing games among the most played in the world such as Betrayal, HeroQuest, Cluedo and Monopoly, without forgetting the inevitable cosplay contest. Also present is the Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology with a fragment of a Martian meteorite.

The world of video games

Two pavilions are dedicated to the world of video games, esports shows and the many creators, streamers and influencers. In over 5,000 square meters, enthusiasts will be able to try the latest innovations from Nintendo, Sony, Bandai, titles that can be purchased in the Gaming Zone Powered by GameStop. In the 5 stages, international guests will take turns guided by the direction of KineticVibe, specialized in the organization of meet&greets and fan meetings, which involved Tom Hopper, face of cult series such as Umbrella Academy and Game of Thrones, and Ed Westwick, the unforgettable Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl. Those who cannot visit the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics will be able to follow part of the event on Youtube together with some of the creators most loved by the Italian public such as Favij, Cicciogamer89 or MikeShowSha. Also on the main stage of the event noteworthy streamers and influencers such as Simone Panetti, Naska, Homyatol, Moonryde, il Masseo, Dario Moccia with his friend’s pub – special guest Valerio Lundini – and many other talents.

The birthday of two superheroes

Hall 12 is entirely dedicated to the world of comics, manga and graphic novels as well as the most important card, role-playing and board games ever, but also miniatures, gadgets and merchandising of all kinds. The birthdays of DIabolik and SpiderMan will be celebrated with two exhibitions, celebrating 60 years of comics. An exhibition created in collaboration with Astorina, traces the mystical story of DIabolik number 1, displaying original plates of the various versions, an overview of the various editions – including the rarest and most sought-after ones – and a collection of tributes from the most prestigious authors. Just as happens in the exhibition that closes the celebrations for Spider-Man’s 60th birthday. Entitled «1962-2022: Happy Birthday Spidey!», created in collaboration with Wow Spazio Fumetto – Museum of Comics in Milan. Among other things, an original copy of the 1962 Amazing Fantasy number 15 will be on display, a very precious copy autographed by Stan Lee himself. A copy of this comic was recently auctioned in the United States for $3.5 million, the highest price ever paid for a comic book.