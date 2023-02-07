Pop Sondrio net profit down 6% to 251.3 million

The board of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio examined the preliminary consolidated income statement and balance sheet results for 2022 which ended with a net profit of 251.3 million euros, down 6% compared to 2021. It also confirmed, as envisaged in the business plan, the payout ratio pari al 50%corresponding to a total dividend of approx 127 million euros, with a profitability calculated on the average share price in the twelve months of 2022 equal to 7.8%. The net result for the period reflects the sharp increase in income fromcore banking business which amount to 1,062 million (+19.7% compared to 31 December 2021; interest margin +28.8% and net commissions +6.4%). It also incorporates significant charges for the stabilization of the banking system amounting to 45.9 million, a further increase compared to the comparison period.

Direct deposits from customers up +6.3%

Also, the direct deposits from customers is equal to 41,771 million euros, up compared to 39,304 million at the end of 2021 (+6.3%) with increased recourse to the technical form of time deposits, mainly intended for institutional customers. There indirect collection equal to 39,059 million, on the other hand, is down compared to 40,982 million at the end of 2021 (-4.7%), essentially affected by the negative performance of the equity and bond markets recorded in 2022. The managed savings worth 32,672 million compared to 34,186 million as at 31 December 2021 (-4.4%). Pure the asset management, 6,386 million compared to 6,796 million euros at the end of 2021 (-6%), impacted by the negative market effect, only partially offset by positive net inflows exceeding 480 million euros.