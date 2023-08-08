Home » Pop Sondrio, useful record. Pedranzini: “Surprised by the tax”
(Teleborsa) – Banca Popolare di Sondrio closes the first half of the year with record net result of 207.1 millionwhich reflects the strong increase in income from core banking activities which amounted to 621.9 million (+23.2% compared to 30 June 2022).

Il intermediation margin it rose by 41.6% to 686.2 million, thanks to an increase in the interest margin of 33.4% to 427.3 million and to net commissions which reached 194.5 million (+5.4%). Operating costs rose to 278.7 million (+8.8%), with a cost-income ratio that was “in any case clearly improving”.

Il Roe for the period it stood at 12.5%. As for i patrimonial accounts, the Cet1 ratio settled at 15.8% and the Total Capital ratio at 18.4%. In the fully loaded version, the coefficients are 15.7% and 18.3% respectively.
“We close the half year with a record net profit of 207 million euros, confirming our ability to achieve particularly satisfactory results, supporting families and businesses in our area and doing our part in the various phases of the economic cycle. The Bank has halved the use of ECB loans and continues in the direction of ferrying the business towards the new post-pandemic equilibrium” – he declared Mario Alberto Pedranzini, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banca Popolare di Sondrio – which, with regard to the decision of the Council of Ministers of yesterday regarding the taxation of the so-called extra profits of the banks, he affirms: “we have been taken by surprise and we are awaiting the publication of the Decree, in order to evaluate its effects on the bank’s financial statements”.

