"Pop" turning point in running Tg1. Glam content, friccicarelli and gossip

"Pop" turning point in running Tg1. Glam content, friccicarelli and gossip

Just think of another great figure like Angela Buttiglione, in management in the middle of the eighties, in the middle of the First Republic, an anchorwoman ante litteram: very serious as well as very accommodating

I saw her (Giorgia Cardinaletti) kissing him. She (Sonia Sarno) dancing the Cuccarini with Fiorello. And another she (Adriana Pannitteri) all taken up celebrating the Carrà. Obviously from Trieste down. Three impeccable journalism professionals, we read on www.liberoquotidiano.it, united by a great passion: to tell the story every day Tg1 to viewers. Which evidently, however, after the British turn, in the BBC style, impressed by the director Maggioni and appreciated by many, now from Great Britain she has decided to approach a little also another journalistic format which, in and around London, is the most popular: that of the tabloids. With their glam content, friccicarelli, up to the border with gossip. For heaven’s sake, no boobs and asses on Tg1. But our three musketeers from Mamma Rai seem to have taken a liking to making some news themselves. What was once strictly prohibited for those who work with the news, almost deontologically incorrect, but above all, especially in the Roman rite (and once also very Catholic) of Tg1, simply unthinkable. Just think of another great figure like Angela Buttiglione, in management in the middle of the eighties, in the middle of the First Republic, anchorwoman ante litteram: very serious as well as very accommodating.

