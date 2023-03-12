Home Business Pope Francis 10 years: “Ukraine, let’s work for peace against indifference”
Business

Pope Francis 10 years: “Ukraine, let’s work for peace against indifference”

by admin
Pope Francis 10 years: “Ukraine, let’s work for peace against indifference”

Ukraine, Pope: “We work for peace, I suffer from the globalization of indifference”

“Peace. Peace in battered Ukraine and in all the other countries that suffer the horror of war which is always a defeat for everyone, for everyone”. This is Pope Francis’ wish for the future, expressed in an interview with Fatto Quotidiano in which the Pontiff underlines that “war is absurd and cruel. It is a company that knows no crisis even during the pandemic: the arms factory. Working for peace means not investing in these factories of death. It pains me to think that if weapons were not made for a year, world hunger would end because arms is the largest industry on the planet”.

Francis confesses that “one thing that makes me suffer a lot is the globalization of indifference, turning away and saying: ‘What does it matter to me? I am not interested! It is not my problem!’. When Life Senator Liliana Segre was asked, Holocaust survivor, what word to write on platform 21 of the Milan station where the trains left for the Nazi concentration camps, had no doubts and said: ‘Indifference’. No one had thought of that word. She makes you think because that massacre of millions of people took place in the cowardly indifference of many who preferred to turn away and say: ‘What does it matter to me?’”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Evergreen: Net profit in 2021 is about 1.593 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.61% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

the great conundrum of inflation

Russia, WWF added to foreign agents list

In these cities you pay the most

France, first ok to pension reform. Macron under...

Geberit profit falls due to expensive raw materials...

Process for account of Putin friend with millions...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Online consumption fell for the first time in...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Why did Xiaopeng still increase the price after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy