Ukraine, Pope: “We work for peace, I suffer from the globalization of indifference”

“Peace. Peace in battered Ukraine and in all the other countries that suffer the horror of war which is always a defeat for everyone, for everyone”. This is Pope Francis’ wish for the future, expressed in an interview with Fatto Quotidiano in which the Pontiff underlines that “war is absurd and cruel. It is a company that knows no crisis even during the pandemic: the arms factory. Working for peace means not investing in these factories of death. It pains me to think that if weapons were not made for a year, world hunger would end because arms is the largest industry on the planet”.

Francis confesses that “one thing that makes me suffer a lot is the globalization of indifference, turning away and saying: ‘What does it matter to me? I am not interested! It is not my problem!’. When Life Senator Liliana Segre was asked, Holocaust survivor, what word to write on platform 21 of the Milan station where the trains left for the Nazi concentration camps, had no doubts and said: ‘Indifference’. No one had thought of that word. She makes you think because that massacre of millions of people took place in the cowardly indifference of many who preferred to turn away and say: ‘What does it matter to me?’”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

