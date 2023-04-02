Pope Francis and the dispute over the succession: who will take his place?

In the Vatican continues to pull air of Conclave. After the hospitalization of Pope Francis at the Gemelli in Rome following a respiratory insufficiency, and despite the “excellent” form shown during today the celebration of the Mass of the Palms preparations for the post Bergoglio they never stopped.

According to what he writes Libero il on the ground of faces and names, which oscillates between the two currents anti and pro Francesco, is actually ever wider and more extensive. What is certain: the next Pope will not be “another Jesuit”, “we will not see a South American again on the throne of Peter for a long time”, reveals a source close to the Vatican Libero. Chi Therefore Will he be able to take Francesco’s place?

