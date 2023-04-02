Pope Francis moves house, “he will move to the Mater Ecclesiae monastery”. Rumors

Not enough conflicting rumors about hospitalization of Pope Francis at the Gemelli hospital in Rome (first there was talk of “scheduled check-ups” then of “heart problems”), the increasingly insistent rumors about the summoning of a Conclave “imminent”, the public appearance today for the Palm Mass in which Bergoglio appeared tired and weary, now yet another “bomb” is hitting the Vatican. In the usual Sunday intervention in the columns of Il Tempo, later also taken up by Libero, Luigi Bisignani reveals that Pope Francis will be leaving soon Santa Marta and “will move to Mother Church Monasterythe residence which was also of Benedict XVIfrom which he quickly dislodged Father GeorgAccording to Bisignani, Pope Francis will move right into Ratzinger’s house.

Subscribe to the newsletter

