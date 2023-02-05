Pope Francis, visit to South Sudan concluded. over 100,000 at Mass in Juba

Today, 5 February, the visit of Pope francesco in Sud Sudanand along with this the pilgrimage of peace and reconciliation together with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Ian Greenshields.

The last public appointment in Sudan began with the celebration eucharistic to Mausoleum “John Garang” of Juba, where – according to the estimates of the authorities – more than 100,000 faithful have come. “We lay down the weapons of hatred and revenge to take up prayer and charity; we overcome those dislikes and aversions that have become chronic and risk opposing tribes and ethnic groups; let’s learn to put the salt of forgiveness on woundswhich burns but heals” was the exhortation of Pope Francis in thehomily. And he continued: “We have come here and we will continue to accompany your steps, doing everything we can so that they are steps towards peace”. The Pontiff entrusted Mary, the Queen of Peace “with the cause of peace in South Sudan and on the entire African continent, where many of our brothers and sisters in the faith suffer persecution and danger, where countless people suffer from conflict, exploitation and poverty. To Our Lady we also entrust the pace In the worldespecially i many countries that are at war, such as battered Ukraine“, he concluded.

The prayer of the faithful was recited in Arabic, Dinka, Bari, Nuer and Zande. Pope Francis, in the presence of the President of South Sudan, after the play dell’Angelus went airport where the farewell ceremony took place. Here Francis spent a few minutes with the head of state Salva Kiir Mayardit, before returning to Romawhere theI arrive is scheduled at 17.15.

Pope Francis, the government of South Sudan is dedicating a street to him

In the meantime, the South Sudanese government has named a street a Changed, which will henceforth be called “Pope Francis Road”. The new road, paved, asphalted and finally open to the public, represents a gift to the Pontiff after the ecumenical pilgrimage of peace. “Pope Francis Road” starts from Kololo Junction square to the seat of the Apostolic Nunciature (Vatican Embassy), passing by the European Union and United States embassies. “The presence of Pope Francis will remain forever in the country of South Sudan”, commented the local ordinary of the Catholic diocese of Tombura-Yambio in South Sudan.

