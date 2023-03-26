“I thought the pope’s duvet was real and I didn’t think twice. I don’t see how I’m going to survive the future of technology”

Social networks are now focusing on Pope Francis’ luxury coats. But there is very little truth, such as the arrest of Trump. Or rather: there is absolutely nothing. The images of the Pope wrapped in a long winter coat are created by Midjourney, an image generator based on artificial intelligence. As in all previous cases, the images of Pope Francis have also misled many Twitter users, who have mistaken them for real. The website www.open.online reports it today.

“I thought the pope’s duvet was real and I didn’t think twice. I don’t see how I’m going to survive the future of technology,” jokes American model Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. The images of the Pope’s “parade” through the streets of Rome are different.

Some even portray Pope Francis with a pair of strictly white Air Max. And, in the wake of virality, the photos ended up straight into the hands of the pages of memes – both Italian and international – which immediately made fun of the Pope’s new look.

