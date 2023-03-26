Home Business Pope Francis dressed in fashion. Shot of artificial intelligence
Business

Pope Francis dressed in fashion. Shot of artificial intelligence

by admin
Pope Francis dressed in fashion. Shot of artificial intelligence

“I thought the pope’s duvet was real and I didn’t think twice. I don’t see how I’m going to survive the future of technology”

Social networks are now focusing on Pope Francis’ luxury coats. But there is very little truth, such as the arrest of Trump. Or rather: there is absolutely nothing. The images of the Pope wrapped in a long winter coat are created by Midjourney, an image generator based on artificial intelligence. As in all previous cases, the images of Pope Francis have also misled many Twitter users, who have mistaken them for real. The website www.open.online reports it today.

“I thought the pope’s duvet was real and I didn’t think twice. I don’t see how I’m going to survive the future of technology,” jokes American model Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. The images of the Pope’s “parade” through the streets of Rome are different.

Some even portray Pope Francis with a pair of strictly white Air Max. And, in the wake of virality, the photos ended up straight into the hands of the pages of memes – both Italian and international – which immediately made fun of the Pope’s new look.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lange's current afternoon report: Futures test down and spot slightly follows the decline|Langer_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

This is Verdi boss Frank Werneke and that’s...

Meloni does not make Craxi regret: the first...

What managers can learn from the Bundeswehr

the new role of Frontex

Private leasing under 100 euros: Secure this top...

Meloni al Brancaccio at the Checco Zalone show

Do lawsuits against Biontech and Co. have any...

Ukraine, Romeo (Lega): “Weapons? Meloni invites the EU...

Lease the Opel Mokka-e privately: Secure a top...

“More complicated than the unions make it out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy