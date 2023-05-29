Home » Pope Francis rewards Mattarella: “Politics is the highest form of charity”
Business

Pope Francis rewards Mattarella: “Politics is the highest form of charity”

by admin
Pope Francis rewards Mattarella: “Politics is the highest form of charity”

Pope Francis meets the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella

Pope Francis rewards Sergio Mattarella for his political commitment

Politics is the highest form of charity“. Pope francesco another Pius XIduring the conferral to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella of the Paul VI international prize. “The Second Vatican Council, for which we must be so grateful to Saint Paul VI, underlined the role of lay faithful, highlighting its secular character. The laity, in fact – underlined the Pontiff – by virtue of baptism have a real and proper mission, to be carried out ‘in the world, that is, involved in all the individual jobs and affairs of the world and in the ordinary conditions of family and social life’ . And among these occupations politics stands out, which is ‘the highest form of charity'”.

Thus the Pope on the day in which Saint Paul VI is remembered, May 29, during the delivery to Mattarella of the prize dedicated to the saint of the same name. The accolade goes to “his dedication to the common good in a political commitment inspired by Christian values and rigorous in the service of civil institutions”. “In Sergio Mattarella – reads a note released by the Vatican – it is also possible to recognize the heir to a great tradition of Catholic politicians who thought and contributed to creating the European Union as an area of ​​peaceful and democratic coexistence among peoples”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Glenn Fogel in an interview about AI and...

Weak closure without London and Wall Street, Piazza...

Strength creates a brand Zhonggan Holdings Group won...

Biden announces final settlement in debt dispute with...

Artificial intelligence is “native” English: for the rest...

Sangiuliano, the proposal: a book for every unborn...

Changes in the game of local life: Meituan...

Payment service: This is how Paris Hilton helps...

Single check, the balance arrives: an important figure,...

Focus this week: The U.S. debt ceiling is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy