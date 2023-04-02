John Paul II, blitz in front of the monument in his honor. On the pedestal was written “Maxima Culpa”

A Lodzin the center of the Poland, on the anniversary of his death the monument dedicated to John Paul II was desecrated. The Polish media made it known by explaining that the monument, in front of the cathedral, it was in part smeared in the night with red and yellow paintwhile “Maxima Culpa” is written in white on the pedestal.

This is the title of the book published by the Dutch correspondent Ecke Overbeek in which it is alleged that Wojtyla, as Archbishop of Krakow, allegedly covered up the pedophile priests of his diocese. On the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the Polish Pope’s death, ‘papal marches’ are taking place in many cities in Poland.

