Home » Popeyes Continues to Expand in the Dominican Republic with Second Restaurant Opening
Business

Popeyes Continues to Expand in the Dominican Republic with Second Restaurant Opening

by admin
Popeyes Continues to Expand in the Dominican Republic with Second Restaurant Opening

Popeyes Opens Second Restaurant in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo is buzzing with excitement as Popeyes, the iconic fried chicken brand, opens its second restaurant in the Dominican Republic. Just three weeks after the successful launch of its first location, Popeyes continues to captivate Dominicans with its flavorful menu items. The new restaurant is situated on the fair level of the Sambil commercial center in Santo Domingo.

Marcos Sánchez, the general manager of Caleya SAS, the franchise owner in the Dominican Republic, expressed his joy during the opening event. He stated, “We are delighted to bring the most beloved chicken in the world to the Sambil shopping center. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who was involved in this project. It has been a labor of coordination, hard work, and effort.”

The opening of the new Popeyes restaurant has created over 60 job opportunities, with 40% of the hires being individuals experiencing their first job. This accomplishment fills the executive team with pride and demonstrates their commitment to promoting employment opportunities in the country.

Popeyes, renowned for its more than 50 years of culinary tradition, offers freshly prepared chicken marinated for at least 12 hours in flavorful Cajun and traditional Louisiana seasonings. The chicken is then hand-battered, breaded, and slow-cooked to perfection using proprietary seasonings and techniques for juicy and crispy results.

Domingo Bermúdez, the brand manager, expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception from customers and the hard work put in by the Popeyes team. He stated, “This success motivates us to continue expanding the franchise throughout the country.”

See also  Utility bills, after record increases next quarter drop by 19.5%. Consumers estimate savings of 348 euros

The new Popeyes restaurant will be open every day from 10 in the morning until 11 at night, offering a diverse menu that includes the famous chicken sandwich, nuggets, spicy and classic chicken pieces, tenders, and a variety of delicious sides such as Cajun chips, mashed potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, and their famous biscuits.

With the overwhelming response and demand for Popeyes’ delectable menu items, the franchise is poised for further growth and success in the Dominican Republic.

You may also like

The League takes to the streets with a...

Providing Strong Financial Support for the Rejuvenation of...

Online services – Elon Musk needs money –...

The Best Winter Products to Stay Warm and...

Tim, KKR’s offer on the board of directors’...

Sicav funds at a loss, what to do?

Rising U.S. Soybean Prices and Dollar Weakness Fuel...

Basic pension: payment, amount and additional income

The League takes to the streets with a...

write a title for this article 　CCTV news(News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy