Popeyes Opens First Restaurant in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Popeyes, the renowned fried chicken brand, will soon be opening its first restaurant in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The grand opening is scheduled for next Saturday, October 14, in the city center. With over 50 years of history and culinary tradition, Popeyes has gained a reputation for its New Orleans-style menu, featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, and other regional dishes. The chain’s emphasis on its Louisiana heritage and flavorful food has allowed it to become one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurants worldwide, with more than 3,800 locations in the U.S. and beyond.

Popeyes is known for its signature fresh and delicious chicken, marinated for at least 12 hours in Cajun seasonings, hand-battered and slow-cooked to perfection. In 2019, the brand made waves with the launch of its chicken sandwich, which became an Internet sensation, leading to long lines at its restaurants and propelling the brand’s global expansion. Popeyes has quickly become one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry.

In light of the Dominican Republic’s ongoing economic growth, Grupo Agape’s CEO, Isabel Turull, stated that the introduction of Popeyes in the country aims to expand the offerings of one of the most popular food products: fried chicken. The new restaurant in Santo Domingo will have 80 seats and a games area, and it will be located at Av. Winston Churchill #8, sharing the premises with Burger King. Customers can enjoy various service options, including delivery through Uber Eats and Pedidos Ya, as well as drive-thru and take-out services.

The opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Santo Domingo is made possible by a partnership between Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI) and Caleya SAS. RBI, which owns popular quick-service restaurant brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, granted Caleya SAS the rights to operate and develop the Popeyes brand in the Dominican Republic. Caleya SAS is currently involved in the operation of other well-known restaurants, including Burger King, Papa John’s, and Krispy Kreme, providing employment opportunities within the region. This expansion will further contribute to job creation in the Dominican Republic.

Marcos Sánchez, the general manager of Caleya SAS, expressed his excitement about the new agreement, stating that Popeyes will offer guests unique flavors while also supporting the development of young talents in the country. With its distinctive menu and commitment to exceptional taste, Popeyes aims to win over the hearts of Dominicans and further strengthen its position as a leading global food brand.

