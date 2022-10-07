Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon China Index closed down 2.79%.

idealAuto fell more than 12%,Hong En、NetEaseYoudao fell more than 9%,NIOOnion Group fell more than 7%,educate together、HuyaDown more than 5%, Dajian Yuncang, Kaixin Auto,funny headlines、Bilibilifell more than 4%,Mavericks ElectricXiaopeng Motors, BOSS Direct Employment,shell、litchi、Fangduoduo、Ding dong shoppingCook Music,VipshopLuokung Technology fell by more than 3%,Qinhuai dataCtrip,JD.com、Jinshan CloudTuya Smart fell more than 2%,Know almost、Pinduoduo、car home、Monster Charge、IQIYIfull gang,new oxygen、Tencent Music、AMTDDigits fell more than 1%.

Yingxi Group rose by more than 28%, Zhizhi Education rose by more than 6%, and Daily Youxian rose by more than 4%.Tuniu、Canaan Technology、mushroom StreetUp more than 3%, water drop company,sohurose more than 1%,Suntechrose nearly 1%.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with the major indexes falling for a second day in a row. The Dow fell 346.93 points, or 1.15%, to 29,926.94 points; the Nasdaq fell 75.33 points, or 0.68%, to 11,073.31 points; the S&P 500 fell 38.76 points, or 1.02%, to 3,744.52 points.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbing to 3.822% on Thursday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note, which is sensitive to the outlook for interest rates, rose to 4.239%.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

