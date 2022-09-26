Home Business Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell on Monday. Ideal Auto rose by more than 5%, and Daily Youxian fell by more than 6% – yqqlm
Business

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell on Monday. Ideal Auto rose by more than 5%, and Daily Youxian fell by more than 6% – yqqlm

by admin
Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell on Monday. Ideal Auto rose by more than 5%, and Daily Youxian fell by more than 6% – yqqlm

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell mixed on Monday. Ideal Auto and Zhihu rose by more than 5%, Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 4%, JD.com, Manbang, Vipshop, Pinduoduo, and Qudian rose by more than 1%. Baidu, NetEase and Alibaba rose slightly. Yingxi Group fell by more than 11%, Douyu and Zhifu Financing fell by more than 7%, Daily Youxian fell by more than 6%, iQiyi and Weibo fell by more than 3%, Fogcore Technology fell by more than 2%, Bilibili Miles, NIO and Tencent Music fell slightly.

Asia Pacific Cable & Wire rose more than 15%, UT Starcom rose more than 14%, New Oriental rose more than 9%, Yidianxing, Wunong.com, and China Automotive System rose more than 8%, Medical Beauty International rose more than 7%, NetEase Youdao , Taihecheng Medical, Xiaoying Technology, Tuniu, Huazhu Hotel Group, etc. rose more than 6%, BOSS Zhipin, Ideal Auto, Danai Technology, Kaixin Auto, Yueshang Group, Ctrip, Zhihu, Shuhai, Jiuzi Xinneng, etc. rose by more than 5%, Xiaopeng Motors, Gaotu, Fanhua Financial Holdings, etc. rose by more than 4%.O.R.G.Seed Industry, Highway Holdings, Yingfeng Technology, Monster Charge, Litchi, Boqi Pet, Zhiwen Group, Zhongbeineng, Pupu Culture, Su Xuantang, Pintai, etc. rose by more than 3%.

Sixiang Unlimited fell more than 43%,golden sunEducation fell by more than 23%, e-home Kuaifu fell by more than 21%, 9Fu fell by more than 15%, Yingxi Group, Cheetah Mobile, UCloudlink, Huami, etc. fell by more than 11%, and Zhizhi Education fell by more than 10%. Fu Financing fell by more than 9%, Huarui Clothing, Best Group, Tuozhen Bio, Genetron Gene, Liantuo Bio, etc. fell by more than 8%, Jiayin Jinke, Huya, Novartis Furniture, Bright Scholar, etc. fell by more than 7%. Douyu and Daily Youxian fell by more than 6%, while Bit Mining, Nanmao Technology, Burning Rock Medicine, and Yiren Jinke fell by more than 5%.

See also  Great Wall sells 1,280,900 Haval H6s in 2021, accounting for 29%: single-Aika Motors

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow down nearly 330 points and the S&P 500 hitting its lowest closing level so far this year. Global risk assets were sold off. Soaring U.S. Treasury yields and turmoil in foreign exchange markets weighed on stocks. GBP/USD tumbled nearly 5% to a record low.

The Dow fell 329.60 points, or 1.11%, to 29260.81; the Nasdaq fell 65.00 points, or 0.60%, to 10802.92; the S&P 500 fell 38.19 points, or 1.03%, to 3655.04.

As of Friday’s close this year, the lowest closing point for the S&P 500 was 3,666.77 in June. The index dipped below that level during the session on Friday, but rebounded slightly to 3,693.23 at the close. The benchmark’s year-to-date intraday low was 3,636.87.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

(Screenshot from Sina Finance APP Quotes-US Stocks-China Concept Stocks Hot Sector)Download Sina Finance APP

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhou Wei

You may also like

Italian political elections, Algebris: after victory, Meloni radar...

Financial breakfast on September 27: The new economic...

UK chaos: Pound recovering as Bank of England...

ǰԪrongָ̽ڵ͵_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Wall Street mixed between interest rates and the...

Wednesday 28 September webinair on conditionality in cohesion...

Pound slump triggers a huge political shock: Conservative...

Lagarde, We will continue with the rate hikes...

Alliance Coop 3.0 hires 600 apprentices

Airplanes, after Ita Aponte launches “Msc Air Cargo”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy