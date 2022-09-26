Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell mixed on Monday. Ideal Auto and Zhihu rose by more than 5%, Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 4%, JD.com, Manbang, Vipshop, Pinduoduo, and Qudian rose by more than 1%. Baidu, NetEase and Alibaba rose slightly. Yingxi Group fell by more than 11%, Douyu and Zhifu Financing fell by more than 7%, Daily Youxian fell by more than 6%, iQiyi and Weibo fell by more than 3%, Fogcore Technology fell by more than 2%, Bilibili Miles, NIO and Tencent Music fell slightly.

Asia Pacific Cable & Wire rose more than 15%, UT Starcom rose more than 14%, New Oriental rose more than 9%, Yidianxing, Wunong.com, and China Automotive System rose more than 8%, Medical Beauty International rose more than 7%, NetEase Youdao , Taihecheng Medical, Xiaoying Technology, Tuniu, Huazhu Hotel Group, etc. rose more than 6%, BOSS Zhipin, Ideal Auto, Danai Technology, Kaixin Auto, Yueshang Group, Ctrip, Zhihu, Shuhai, Jiuzi Xinneng, etc. rose by more than 5%, Xiaopeng Motors, Gaotu, Fanhua Financial Holdings, etc. rose by more than 4%.O.R.G.Seed Industry, Highway Holdings, Yingfeng Technology, Monster Charge, Litchi, Boqi Pet, Zhiwen Group, Zhongbeineng, Pupu Culture, Su Xuantang, Pintai, etc. rose by more than 3%.

Sixiang Unlimited fell more than 43%,golden sunEducation fell by more than 23%, e-home Kuaifu fell by more than 21%, 9Fu fell by more than 15%, Yingxi Group, Cheetah Mobile, UCloudlink, Huami, etc. fell by more than 11%, and Zhizhi Education fell by more than 10%. Fu Financing fell by more than 9%, Huarui Clothing, Best Group, Tuozhen Bio, Genetron Gene, Liantuo Bio, etc. fell by more than 8%, Jiayin Jinke, Huya, Novartis Furniture, Bright Scholar, etc. fell by more than 7%. Douyu and Daily Youxian fell by more than 6%, while Bit Mining, Nanmao Technology, Burning Rock Medicine, and Yiren Jinke fell by more than 5%.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow down nearly 330 points and the S&P 500 hitting its lowest closing level so far this year. Global risk assets were sold off. Soaring U.S. Treasury yields and turmoil in foreign exchange markets weighed on stocks. GBP/USD tumbled nearly 5% to a record low.

The Dow fell 329.60 points, or 1.11%, to 29260.81; the Nasdaq fell 65.00 points, or 0.60%, to 10802.92; the S&P 500 fell 38.19 points, or 1.03%, to 3655.04.

As of Friday’s close this year, the lowest closing point for the S&P 500 was 3,666.77 in June. The index dipped below that level during the session on Friday, but rebounded slightly to 3,693.23 at the close. The benchmark’s year-to-date intraday low was 3,636.87.

