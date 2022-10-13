Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index initially closing down about 0.7%.

Ambow Education rose by more than 28%, Daily Youxian rose by more than 18%, Youkelian rose by more than 14%, Wunong.com and Haiyin Wealth rose by more than 12%.O.R.G.Seed industry, NetEase Youdao rose more than 10%, Douyu rose more than 9%, Tuya Smart rose more than 9%, Magic Line, Dajian Yuncang rose more than 7%, Tuozhen Bio, Noah Fortune, Jinshan Cloud, Qilian International, Huanju Group rose more than 6%, Hollysys Automation, Asia Pacific Wire and Cable, Aurora, Zhiwen Group, 360 Digits, etc. rose more than 5%.

Nine Fortunes fell by more than 33%, Pintec fell by more than 21%, AMTD Digital fell by more than 15%, Ucommune fell by more than 10%, Zhongwang Daxian, Uxin fell by more than 8%, Education Together, Yuehang Sunshine fell Over 7%, Shell, Lufax Holdings, Zhongzhi Holdings, Fuwei Film, Kuker Music fell over 6%, Dada Group, Zhizhi Education, Boqi Pet, Tuanche, Cheetah Mobile, Pop Culture, etc. fell more than 6% 5%, Bilibili, Funhuo, Fangduoduo, Highway Holdings, Xiaopeng Motors, Ejia Kuaifu, Xiaobai Maimai, etc. fell more than 4%,

U.S. stocks reversed and closed higher on Thursday, led by gains in the energy and financials sectors. The U.S. core CPI hit a 40-year high in September, indicating that inflationary pressures remain high, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates. The market even predicts that the Fed may raise interest rates by 100 basis points in November.

The Dow closed up 827.87 points, or 2.83%, to 30038.72 points; the Nasdaq rose 232.05 points, or 2.23%, to 10649.15 points; the S&P 500 rose 92.88 points, or 2.60%, to 3669.91 points.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

Responsible editor: Zhou Wei