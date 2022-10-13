Home Business Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell on Wednesday, fog core technology rose 12%, Uxin fell more than 26% jqknews
Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed on Wednesday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon China index closed up 0.21%.

　　fog coreTechnology rose by 12%, Kuke Music rose by more than 7%, Zhiwen Group and ejia Kuaifu rose by more than 6%,Yixian E-commercerose nearly 5%,Tiger Securitiesrose more than 4%,FangduoduoYingxi Group rose more than 3%,Jinshan CloudCanaan TechnologyFutuholding,Know almostGraffiti Smart,new oxygenVipshoprose more than 2%,car homeThunderLejuCheetah MobileJoy Group,Mavericks ElectricIt rose more than 1%, and Ctrip and Gaotu rose nearly 1%.

　　Uxinfell more than 26%,DanatechIt fell by more than 19%, the daily excellent fresh fell by more than 12%, and the Onion Group fell by more than 11%.litchifell more than 10%,No.NinetownscityAMTDDigits fell more than 5%,Huyafell more than 4%,bettafell more than 3%,TuniuBilibilifell more than 2%,funny headlines36 kryptonQinhuai datasohuNetEaseBaiduBOSS direct employment,Tencent Musicfell more than 1%, water drop company,shellDing dong shoppingfell nearly 1%.

The new energy vehicle sector rose,idealAuto rose 3.61%, Xiaopeng Motors rose 1.49%,NIOrose 0.39%.

The Dow fell 28.34 points, or 0.10%, to 29210.85; the Nasdaq fell 9.09 points, or 0.09%, to 10417.10; the S&P 500 fell 11.81 points, or 0.33%, to 3577.03.

As of Wednesday’s close, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 recorded their sixth straight day of losses. The S&P 500 had its lowest close since December 2020, and the Nasdaq had its lowest close since August 2020.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

