Business

Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed on Wednesday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon index closed up nearly 1%.

　　idealAuto rose nearly 12%, Kaixin Auto rose more than 11%,fog coreTechnology,Ding dong shoppingrose more than 10%,Hong Enthe high road rose more than 9%,Tiger SecuritiesUp more than 4%, Ctrip,Mavericks ElectricJD.comXiaopeng Motors rose more than 3%,shellNew OrientalQinhuai datarose more than 2%,Futuholding,car homebettaCheetah MobileSuntechrose more than 1%.

　　Fangduoduofell more than 17%,funny headlinesfell more than 14%,Jinshan Cloudfell more than 7%,Phoenix New MediaZhiwen Group fell more than 6%, 360 Digits, Yingxi Group,AMTDDigits fell more than 5%,Monster Chargelitchifell more than 4%, full help,36 kryptonOnion Group, 51Talk, Cook Music,mushroom Streetfell more than 3%,Canaan TechnologyVipshopJoy Group,Dadagroup,NIOfell more than 2%,HuyaAliBabaYixian E-commerceDaily Fresh,NetEaseright,Renren Companyfell more than 1%.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday. The Fed announced a 75 basis point rate hike. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that he will continue to raise interest rates, and the probability of a soft landing of the U.S. economy has decreased. Powell said the pace of rate hikes would begin to slow as soon as the next meeting, and that tapering of rate hikes could be discussed in December.

The Dow fell 505.44 points, or 1.55%, to 32147.76; the Nasdaq fell 366.05 points, or 3.36%, to 10524.80; the S&P 500 fell 96.41 points, or 2.50%, to 3759.69.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

