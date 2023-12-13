Popular, Inc. Appoints Jorge J. García as New Chief Financial Officer

The board of directors of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has announced the appointment of Jorge J. García as the banking conglomerate’s new chief financial officer (CFO), effective April of next year. García has been with Popular since 2012, serving as corporate controller and director of Accounting. He previously held the position of senior vice president and director of Finance and Accounting for Banco Popular, a subsidiary of the banking parent company.

García’s promotion comes after the announcement of the retirement of Carlos J. Vázquez, who has served as Popular’s chief financial officer for the past decade. Vázquez’s retirement will be effective on March 31, 2024. In a written statement, Vázquez expressed confidence in García, stating that he is “a committed leader, with great character and the highest competence, who will continue to contribute to the success of our corporation in the years to come.”

As part of the transition process, Popular has finalized a contract with Vázquez to provide consulting services for a year after his retirement. He will earn a monthly stipend of $32,000 during the duration of the agreement. The president and CEO of Popular, Ignacio Álvarez, thanked Vázquez for his more than 25 years of service, attributing to him part of the current financial success of the institution.

Álvarez also expressed confidence in García as the new CFO, stating that he will maintain the bank’s sustainability for the future. According to the SEC report, García will earn an annual base salary of $590,000 in his new position.

To fill the vacancy left by García, Popular has appointed Denissa M. Rodríguez Adorno as corporate controller and Director of Accounting. Rodríguez Adorno, who has held the position of senior vice president and auditor general of Popular since 2018, will earn an annual base salary of $320,000. She brings over a decade of experience working for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in various positions.