Population decline is fought with programming

Does Italy no longer have children? The problem is that we don’t know how to program

Why are the government, politicians and people so worried about the population decline? The population from year to year reduces births, but is there a reason? In my opinion yes. When you find a nation like Italy and ISTAT tells you that 7.6% of the population is unemployed is already a problem, when you know that about two million families are in absolute poverty, to which we add another five million families struggling to make ends meet and they cling, whoever can, to their retired parents, that’s another problem, then you discover that when you find a job they pay you 2/4 maybe 6 euros an hour I would say that the reasons for not having children are all there.

I’m not a sociologist, but I want to remember that we are eliminating what was considered, until yesterday, the backbone of the Italian economy, that is: THE MIDDLE CLASS. Today to define themselves as middle class or you have an income that exceeds 3,000 euros per month (if you work together) or you still live at home with your parents.

Another cause is high taxation and here no government has managed, up to now, to reduce the excruciating tax burden, the incentive to stay at home, the law on the RDC. In my opinion it was better if you used the: “Dig the hole, fill the hole and I’ll pay you a salary, as well as the reason for the taxation: IRPEF, VAT on all goods and services, as well as various excise duties (fuel, cigarettes, etc. .) which is not deductible for individuals, taxation of housing, rain water, sewage, etc., energy transport (water, electricity, gas, etc.), speed cameras and various fines and then, as if that were not enough, there add inflation and the “non-logic” of the ECB to raise interest rates, so consumers pay in the end … and for the moment I’ll stop here. But after all these complaints is there a remedy? I think yes yes. And how?

