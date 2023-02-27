Source: China Feed Industry Information Network

Recently, the pork market price has continued to fall, mainly due to the intensive slaughter of the second fattening pigs to impact the market. In addition, after the Spring Festival, the traditional consumption off-season has entered, and the pork market continues the historical law of seasonal decline. In general, with the recovery of consumption after the new crown epidemic stabilizes, the release of consumer demand for tourism, catering, and groups, and policies such as frozen pork purchase and storage support the price of pigs. Factors such as these exacerbate the risk of periodic pig price fluctuations.

The prices of live pigs and pork markets continued to fall

According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the market price of pork has fallen for 16 consecutive weeks starting from the first week of November 2022, and fell to 26.70 yuan per kilogram in the third week of February 2023, a month-on-month decrease of 1.5% and a year-on-year increase of 7.6%. The decline was 36.0%; since February, the decline in pork prices has narrowed, and the month-on-month declines in the first, second and third weeks of February were 3.5%, 2.8% and 1.5% respectively. After falling for 11 consecutive weeks from early November 2022, the wholesale price of pork rebounded during the Spring Festival. In the first week of February 2023, it continued to fall to 22.25 yuan per kilogram, a month-on-month decrease of 3.6% and a year-on-year increase of 1.8%. The reasons for the recent continuous decline in the price of live pigs and pork are as follows:

First, the supply of hogs and pork has continued to increase since November. Since October 2022, hog breeding companies have been reluctant to sell at high prices, coupled with the intensive slaughter of the second fattening pigs from August to October, resulting in a continuous increase in the supply of hogs and pork. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the number of designated slaughtering pigs will be 22.69 million and 30.9 million in November and December 2022, an increase of 8.2% and 36.2% from the previous month. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, a total of 179.65 million live pigs will be slaughtered in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.2% year-on-year, and pork output will be 14.36 million tons, an increase of 4.1% year-on-year; the number of live pigs at the end of the year will be 452.56 million, a record high, an increase of 0.7% over the same period last year %.

The second is that the peak season of pork consumption in the fourth quarter of 2022 will not be strong, which will not effectively boost the market price of pork. Affected by factors such as the delayed production of cured and smoked bacon in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the impact of rain and snow on transportation near the end of the year, the growth rate of pork consumption in the traditional peak consumption season is limited. According to the monitoring of 200 large-scale wholesale markets by the Information Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the wholesale volume of fresh pork sales in 2022 will mainly be concentrated in the first half of the year. half year level.

Multiple factors are expected to support pig prices

According to historical laws, the price of pigs has a period of decline after the Spring Festival. The main reason is that pork stock is relatively sufficient before the Spring Festival, and pork is more resistant to storage. After the festival, consumption will enter the off-season in a short period of time, and residents are less motivated to buy pork. As the situation of the new crown epidemic stabilizes, social and economic activities return to normal, consumer demand will be released, and related factors such as frozen pork purchases and storage guide market expectations are expected to support the price of pigs, and the price of pigs is expected to pick up.

In terms of production, the pork supply in the first half of the year was basically the same as last year. From the perspective of live pigs, according to statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, the number of live pigs at the end of 2022 will be 452.56 million, a year-on-year increase of 0.7%. Comprehensively considering factors such as frozen pork storage, farms (households) carrying prices, pork imports and other factors, the supply of pork in the first half of the year was relatively stable.

From the perspective of consumption, the recovery of consumer demand will support the price of pigs. With the full recovery of social and economic activities, and the full start of group consumption such as schools, it will form a strong support for pig prices. The temperature rises from March to April, and the pork stocked in the previous period has been digested. Pork consumption will enter an upward channel, and the price of pigs is expected to usher in an inflection point.

From the perspective of policy guidance, the purchase and storage of frozen pork will help stabilize the supply and demand of the pork market. On February 6, the National Development and Reform Commission announced that during the week from January 30 to February 3, the national average pig-grain price ratio was 4.96:1, entering the first-level warning range for excessive decline, and the central frozen pork reserve will be launched , will guide pork market expectations. Usually, pork processing companies and traders will choose to store a certain amount of frozen meat when the pig price is low at the beginning of the year, so as to earn the profit difference when the pig price rises in the future market.

Need to pay close attention to factors affecting price fluctuations

From the perspective of supply and demand, it is expected that the prices of hogs and pork will be generally stable this year, but we still need to pay close attention to and take precautions against factors that may affect the price fluctuations. The main drivers of the sharp drop in pig prices in the second half of 2021 and the sharp rise in pig prices around the National Day in 2022 are secondary fattening and stall pressing. In January this year, the price of pigs in some areas was low, and some speculative farmers began to fatten again. It is expected that the second fattening this year will still be the main factor affecting the abnormal price fluctuation. The number will drop significantly, which will have little impact on the price of pigs. However, if the farmers’ expectations for the second half of the year are too high, the high point of the second fattening and the amount of slaughter will cause large fluctuations in the price of pigs again in some periods.

