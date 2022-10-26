Pork prices continue to rise

Our province will continue to organize the release of government pork reserves

Huasheng Online, October 25th. The seasonal increase in pork consumption in autumn and winter, coupled with the epidemic situation and other factors, has promoted the continuous strengthening of domestic pig prices. On the 24th, the reporter learned from the Provincial Development and Reform Commission that according to monitoring, the price of pork in our province rose last week (October 17 to 21), and the prices of other livelihood commodities were stable. Among them, the average market price of fresh pork (lean meat) was 23.17 yuan/catties, up 15.10% from the same period last month.

“Do you want pork? The freshest pork!” On October 24, at the Hehuachi Fresh Market in Changsha City, Ms. Zhang, the owner of the meat stall, was shouting enthusiastically. She told reporters that the price of pork has risen rapidly recently, and the fat Meat is 20 yuan/jin, pork belly is 25 yuan/jin, and ribs are 35 yuan/jin, which will increase by 1 yuan almost a week from September.

The monitoring data shows that the supply of important livelihood commodities in our province is sufficient. Among them, the prices of live pigs, piglets and fresh pork continue to rise rapidly, and the prices are at a historically high level; the prices of vegetables have risen and fallen, and the prices of other livelihood commodities have remained stable.

Among them, the average market prices of live pigs, piglets, and fresh pork (lean meat) were 28.59 yuan/kg, 25.92 yuan/500g, and 23.17 yuan/500g, up 15.98%, 4.35%, and 15.10% respectively from the same period last month. . At the same time, affected by seasonal changes and epidemic prevention and control, vegetable prices fluctuated slightly. Prices of Chinese cabbage, cucumbers, eggplants, tomatoes and pumpkins rose, while those of green peppers and white radishes fell.

According to the monitoring of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, from October 10th to 14th, the weekly average retail price of lean meat in 14 cities and prefectures in the province increased by more than 40% compared with the same period last year. The first-level warning range for excessive rises determined by the Implementation Plan for the Work Plan to Ensure Supply and Stabilize Prices in the Market.

The state released the sixth batch of central pork reserves this year from the warehouse on October 21, and will coordinate and guide all localities to increase efforts to simultaneously release local pork reserves. It is expected that the room for further increases in pork prices will be effectively limited in the later period.

In order to effectively ensure the supply and price stability of the live pig market, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission will, together with the relevant provincial departments, continue to organize the release of provincial government pork reserves, and simultaneously guide cities and states to increase their efforts to release synchronously, which is in line with the national release of central pork reserves. Control synergy.

The Provincial Development and Reform Commission stated that the current price of live pigs has been at a historically high level. It is recommended that farms (households) maintain a normal slaughter rhythm, and release fattening pigs according to the trend. They should not blindly press the slaughter and reluctant to sell, and do not blindly carry out secondary fattening to prevent the risk of market price fluctuations. Relevant enterprises released pork stocks in an orderly manner, increased market supply, and jointly maintained the order and stability of market prices.

■Long Siyan, an intern of all media reporter Bu Lan