Pornhub, an Italian-Canadian is the new owner

Mindgeekthe online porn giant that controls the brands, among others Pornhub e Youpornwas acquired by the fund Ethical Capital Partners. The fund is based in OttawaCanada, and is managed by the Italian-Canadian entrepreneur Rocco Meliambro. Meliambro, known for investing in the cannabis sector, is joined by the criminal lawyer Fady Mansour it’s yes Derek Ogden, former Chief Superintendent of Royal Canadian Mountend Police. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The twelfth most visited website in the world

Mindgeek is the world‘s leading operator of online porn and according to data from the analytics firm Similarweb the only Pornhub was last year the twelfth website most visited in the world. The company is based in Luxembourg but the headquarters is in Canada. According to what has been possible to reconstruct, Mindgeek was worth two years ago over 20 billion of Euro.

The scandals

In 2020 the company was overwhelmed by a series of scandals for lack of controls on the publication of videos. According to the reconstructions, it would have allowed the publication of videos of minors and revenge porn. Following the scandals, Visa e Mastercard they would have blocked payment agreements with the platform.

The founders leave

Ethical Capital also confirmed that the former owners of Mindgeek Bernd Bergmair, Feras Anthony and David Tassillo they will no longer be involved in the company.

«The adult entertainment industry will always be subject to a significant control legal and regulatory,” Ogden said in the release. “Our pre-shutdown analyzes revealed that MindGeek operates on a legal and responsible. We look forward to communicating the future path of MindGeek and its holdings».