Pornhub sold: This German built the porn empire

Fabian Thylmann scored a big coup with porn sites, but Pornhub and Co. are repeatedly criticized. A new investor wants to change that.

Pornhub can probably be described as a real Internet phenomenon. Not only is the site one of the most popular porn offerings on the Internet – it is one of the most visited websites at all and, according to Similarweb, is ahead of the online retailer Amazon. The fact that Pornhub became so big is mainly due to a German: Fabian Thylmann. With sites like “Youporn,” “Pornhub” and “My Dirty Hobby,” Thylmann built a far-reaching porn empire.

The sex film business brought him millions: in 2013, the founder sold his shares in the company behind it, Mindgeek. The group of companies is said to have turned over a mid-three-digit million amount at the time of the exit and Thylmann received $100 million for his shares.

Not a pure success story

Thylmann’s story is not just a success story. In 2012 he was arrested for tax evasion but was released on bail. At the end of 2016, the Aachen regional court sentenced him to one year and four months in prison on probation for evading income taxes. In the spring of 2018, the public prosecutor’s office finally investigated a money laundering allegation. However, she stopped the proceedings in return for a payment of 950,000 euros.

Since its founding in 2007, Pornhub has also been regularly criticized; the site has been accused of distributing videos that show rape and abuse of minors. After an exposé in the New York Times in 2020, the credit card companies Mastercard and Visa have since withdrawn their payment services from the site.

Pornhub deleted millions of videos and has since only allowed verified users to upload content. Nevertheless, last year there was another critical report about inadequate content moderation on Pornhub. A documentary has just been released on the streaming service Netflix that examines the history of the porn platform.

New owner focuses on ethically difficult industries

This should now change into a more positive one. Mindgeek, the parent company of the various porn platforms, has a new owner. It comes from Canada, is called “Ethical Capital Partners” (ECP) and describes its approach as “ethics-first”: ECP is looking for investment objects “in industries that require leadership with high ethical principles”. Mindgeek is ECP’s first investment; a purchase price was not disclosed.

Fabian Thylmann, meanwhile, is now investing himself – no longer specifically in porn platforms, but in startups from different industries. He tells us how his story as an entrepreneur began, what those around him said about building a porn empire and how working with other investors is like given his porn past back in 2019 at the Gründerszene’s Heureka conference betrayed. Here we are publishing the interview again for you due to current events:

Fabian, you are considered one of the most important tech founders in Germany. Why haven’t you appeared in public for so long?

That just happened. Everyone thought I was hiding and that was leaked to the press. But I never hid, just no one tried to talk to me.

Many people have asked you about interviews or if you want to speak at conferences. But you never came.

Shortly after I sold the company, I was maybe a little hesitant to go to the press because I had a bad experience. Now I have become more open. If someone asks me something, I usually answer.

What got you into the porn business?

I was a programmer at the time and had a few clients in the porn industry. I was very young and lived in Belgium. At first I didn’t have any big clients, but I wanted to do more complicated projects. So I started working with adult content because that was generating a lot of traffic back then. That’s how it started.

How did your parents react to you working in the porn industry?

It got easier as the company got bigger. Then they finally stopped asking me to study something real. I think this was when the company had 500 employees.

You were first convicted of tax evasion in 2012. Is that why you left your company?

It wasn’t the only reason, but it played a role in the decision. The biggest problem was that the more assets I bought, the harder it became to sell the whole thing. We wanted to be acquired by someone who was publicly traded and from the entertainment sector. By that I don’t mean adult content, but rather films, for example. But that didn’t work. Then I was offered a deal with an existing investor and I decided to go for it. At the time it made more sense than continuing to run the company. The biggest problem I had was banking: I had difficulty opening a bank account. Even the cool, hip startup banks kicked me out.

Which?

I’m not naming names.

As an investor, you said to one of the founders of your portfolio startups: “I open many doors for you, but close just as many.” What do you mean by that?

I was always afraid that the founders would lose their bank account if I got too many shares in their startup. I openly told the founders that this danger exists. But it didn’t happen too often. Normally the banks agreed as long as I didn’t get too many shares.

What is the declaration of banks when they close an account?

A bank in Belgium once said: “What would our other customers say if they saw you?”

What do VCs in Germany think about you? Do they invest with you?

For example, I invested in Giant Swarm, they have a lot of other big investors. They all had no problem with me. I mostly make very early angel investments, and sometimes follow-on investments. If there’s trouble, I’ll leave. I don’t want to stand in the way of startups.

You invested in the cannabis startup Cannamedical. The industry doesn’t have the best reputation. Did you specifically choose them because other investors avoid them?

It’s not the industry that has a bad reputation, it’s the product. But I fear nothing. It doesn’t bother me when people look at startups like this askance. My reputation is ruined anyway, nothing will change that. Some people have said, “First you did porn, now you did drugs. Are you crazy?” But for me it is a very promising business model and a very interesting industry. It’s just emerging from nothing and I can be part of it from the start. A chance like this rarely comes along.

Which startups do you generally invest in?

I have no focus. I look more at the person and their ideas than the product. I want people who have a certain drive and vibe. That’s difficult to express. I look at everything, really everything. Crazy, I know.

