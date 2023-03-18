Nicola Porro, after the karaoke now shows the video of Meloni’s selfi in Cutro

The journalist Nicholas Porroafter the controversy surrounding the birthday party of Salvinidirectly from its site broadcasts the video of the arrival of Melons in Cutro. Above all, the exclusive images show awarm welcome towards the premier, so much so that she is asked by several present to pose for a selfie. As reported by the nicolaporro.it website “nothing but indignant relatives“.

Watch the video of Giorgia Meloni’s welcome in Cutro

Subscribe to the newsletter

