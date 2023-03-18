Home Business Porro takes a liking to it, after the karaoke Meloni’s selfies at Cutro-VIDEO
Business

Porro takes a liking to it, after the karaoke Meloni’s selfies at Cutro-VIDEO

by admin
Porro takes a liking to it, after the karaoke Meloni’s selfies at Cutro-VIDEO

Nicola Porro, after the karaoke now shows the video of Meloni’s selfi in Cutro

The journalist Nicholas Porroafter the controversy surrounding the birthday party of Salvinidirectly from its site broadcasts the video of the arrival of Melons in Cutro. Above all, the exclusive images show awarm welcome towards the premier, so much so that she is asked by several present to pose for a selfie. As reported by the nicolaporro.it website “nothing but indignant relatives“.

Watch the video of Giorgia Meloni’s welcome in Cutro

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Countermeasures and future prospects of Chinese concept stocks under the pressure of delisting - FT中文网

You may also like

Salini: «By now we are global, for Webuild...

France – French opposition submits two no-confidence motions...

Unfaithful declarations, non-payment and shield to companies: those...

Lidl: Discounter supports Özdemir’s ban on advertising unhealthy...

Milan stock exchange in red on the day...

Russia – Biden calls ICC arrest warrant against...

Hydrogen: According to the study, German pipelines are...

First Republic Bank, 30 billion for the bailout....

Families – Paus insists on twelve billion euros...

Is it worth investing in funds through the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy