Porsche 718 Spyder RS, how the 500 horsepower two-seater goes on the road

A symphony on four wheels, capable of combining supercar performance with open-top driving. The Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​could be summed up like this, a sports car that generates emotions at every acceleration. His secret? Combining the 500 horsepower naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine of the 911 GT3 Cup, mounted for the first time on a mid-engine sunroof sports car, with a weight of around 1,400 kilograms thanks to solutions such as the extensive use of carbon fiber and the manual hood.

If we add an engaging sound to this, thanks to the intake positioned behind the headrests, the limiter that comes in after 9000 rpm and a steering/setup package capable of putting the car exactly where you want it, you understand why the The 718 Spyder RS ​​should be in every car enthusiast’s garage. Passion becomes more and more expensive, like the list price of the car tested in the Swabian Alps.

Porsche 718 RS Spyder, stile

At first glance, the 718 Spyder RS ​​shows a virtually identical front end to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The standard front hood is made of carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) and features a large air outlet opening above the bumper. The two air intakes improve brake cooling without negatively affecting the Cx value. Downforce is increased by sideblades at the outer edges of the bumper. The edge of the front spoiler is slightly shorter than that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS; this feature, combined with the large rear wing, results in greater overall downforce on the Cayman and therefore requires a larger spoiler profile for aerodynamic balance. Also new at the rear, where the wing of the GT4 appears and a “duck beak” spoiler arrives in keeping with the tradition of the RS models of the time.

Porsche 718 RS Spyder, technical sheet

How do you become the fastest and most powerful Porsche 718 roadster ever? Mounting the engine of the 911 GT3 Cup. Mated to a seven-speed PDK transmission, the six-cylinder guarantees a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds and brings the maximum speed to 308 km/h. In addition to the increased engine power, the reduced weight also contributes to improved performance: at 1,410 kg, the Spyder RS ​​weighs 40 kg less than the 718 Spyder with Pdk and is even 5 kg lighter than the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. And if you want to take a further 8 kg off the scale, just leave the hood in the garage (hoping it doesn’t rain).

Porsche 718 Spyder RS, interior and soft top

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​was created for use on the road, as explained by the technicians of Zuffenhausen. For this reason, our first contact took place in the Swabian Alps, not between the curves of a track; for the track the ideal vehicle is the GT4. We begin our test drive at the wheel of a 718 Spyder RS ​​in Racing Yellow colour, without the Weissach package but with a very strong stage presence: if you don’t want to go unnoticed, it’s the perfect colour. Everything on board is devoted to driving pleasure and the pursuit of maximum performance, as confirmed by the possibility of eliminating the infotainment to further reduce the kilos. First observation: the standard bucket seats are made of very light CFRP and despite the excellent lateral support they proved to be comfortable even after more than 200 kilometers travelled. Another point in favor, from a weekend out of the ordinary perspective, is the good load capacity between the front and rear compartment (the latter can only be opened in the absence of the soft top). Before telling you how the 718 Spider RS ​​goes on the road, the assembly of the soft top deserves a quick look. Because here there is nothing electric in the name of maximum weight reduction. You have to follow a quick procedure (even better if it’s done in two people) and, stopwatch in hand, in just under three minutes we managed to complete the operation after taking shelter under a canopy given the sudden downpour that hit us.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS, road test

Returning to the first contact on the road, the engine of the GT3 Cup mounted in a central position and combined with the chassis of the 718 Spyder provides excitement (and big smiles) continuously. In an era of turbos, 1000 horsepower hypercars and electric motors born to guarantee acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds, the six-cylinder boxer with 500 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque makes you understand the concept of “ necessary to reach the motoring Eden”: no gaps up to 9000 rpm, perfect power delivery and obviously a sound that will become increasingly rare. All combined with textbook driving precision, thanks to the chassis equipped as standard with the Porsche electronic damper adjustment system with sports calibration and lowered by 30 millimetres. It also features Porsche Torque Vectoring (with mechanical limited slip differential, ball joint suspension bearings and 20-inch forged aluminum wheels.

