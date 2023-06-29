Home » Porsche boss: Blume’s great experiment
Business

Porsche boss: Blume’s great experiment

by admin
Can a manager lead two Dax companies? Many investors have doubts, but so far it works.

Klaus Koester

06/28/2023 – 5:20 p.m

It is an experiment in which not only Volkswagen and Porsche are involved, but also Oliver Blume, who runs both Dax companies in personal union. Can this go well? The representatives of the larger fund companies and shareholder associations still have their doubts. Even after a few months, Blume himself insists that this is possible and successful. In fact: Porsche is still on the road to success, and in a short time he has set up a sophisticated savings and efficiency program for Volkswagen, which provides for more personal responsibility for the brands and also means relief for him.

