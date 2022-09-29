MILANO – Positive start but no sprint for Porsche. On the day of its debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange, the stock rose slightly to 82.50 euros in the price but in a strongly negative session for the Frankfurt stock exchange. With these values, the capitalization of the luxury super sports car brand is around 76.5 billion euros, values ​​higher than the 58 billion of Mercedes-Benz and 47 of BMW. With 114 million preferred shares placed on the market and revenues of 9.4 billion euros for Volkswagen, the parent company of Porsche, today’s is the largest initial public offering in Germany since the listing of Telekom in 1996 and is one of the largest ever in Europe.

Porsche, the landing on the stock market starts: aims to raise over 9 billion. Debut September 29th by Diego Longhin

September 19, 2022



“Today a big dream for Porsche is coming true,” said the Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume. “Our degree of autonomy – he adds – puts us in a very good position to achieve our ambitious goals in the coming years”. Porsche’s chief financial officer Lutz Meschke, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, said he was confident that he could reach the turnover target of 39 billion euros for this year, despite the “difficult macroeconomic situation”. Porsche’s share price of 82.5 euros, decided by Volkswagen, allows for a valuation of the carmaker of around 75 billion euros. Mediobanca was the sole advisor to Porsche in the transaction