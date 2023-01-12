Listen to the audio version of the article

Porsche evaluates the hypothesis of a partnership with Google. The step, not a small one, would consist in the possibility of integrating the Mountain View software, according to a source close to the company, marking a significant change in strategy. The automaker has been successfully listed since the end of September and is now the fourth global brand by capitalization, with over 100 billion dollars, having surpassed the group to which it belongs, Volkswagen (80 billion), in value. Yesterday the stock, promoted to the Dax index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 19 December, gained 2.15 percent.

Volkswagen excluded from the plans

The agreement would be considered only for the Porsche brand and not for the Wolfsburg Group, which has a dedicated software unit (Cariad). Porsche customers could access Google applications such as Maps and Assistant without having to connect the car to an Android phone. At the moment there are no comments from those directly involved. Lutz Meschke, Porsche’s chief financial officer, said on a conference call last October that the company was in close contact with Google and Apple, as well as Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba in China after the end of the collaboration with Volkswagen’s Cariad unit. on software research and development.

Porsche had previously been reluctant to use Google’s software because Google required too much data to be shared, according to Manager Magazin, which first reported the talks. The big technology companies made in the USA, from Google to Apple and Amazon, aim to be an integral part of the future of the car. But some automakers are wary of allowing the tech giants unlimited access to the data generated by connected cars or allowing them to replace the automakers’ brandings with their own in dashboard displays. BMW, for example, expressly said it was in favor of continuing on its own path.

Taycan held back by supply chain and components

In the meantime, deliveries of Porsche cars around the world will grow slightly in 2022, but with not just a fly in the ointment. Only 34,801 units of the electric Taycan were delivered, the sports car maker announced on Thursday. This is 16% less than in 2021. The decline worsened in the fourth quarter, since after the first nine months it amounted to -12%. According to the house of Zuffenhausen, flagship of the Volkswagen group, the cause would lie in the problems in the supply chain and the limited availability of components. Both determining factors for the first electric sports car from Porsche (launched in 2019), as the model contains a particularly large number of semiconductors, for which there are still bottlenecks on the world market.

Europe good, downturn in China

Overall, the German automaker delivered 309,884 cars to customers last year, up 3% on 2021, bucking the general trend. In detail, in the European market excluding Germany, Porsche delivered 62,685 cars in 2022 (+7%). In Germany 29,512 (+3%). In North America, deliveries totaled 79,260, equaling the previous year’s level. In China, 93,286 cars were delivered to customers (-2%), with a slight decrease mainly due to the effects of the Covid pandemic. The Emerging and Overseas Markets area recorded a 13% increase in deliveries to 45,141 units.