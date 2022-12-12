Listen to the audio version of the article

An infrastructure capable of allowing tests in safety, but with results that can be checked in real time in the USA, as in Germany. All starting from Nardò, in the province of Lecce where the Porsche automotive group has its Nardò Technical Center (NTC): a test center acquired in 2012 and where in 2019 the 12.6 kilometer long ring with a diameter of four was undergone a major renovation, including the laying of fiber optic cables for fast data transmission and the installation of adequate road signs to test automated driving.

Dedicated 5G network

This is where Porsche Engineering and Vodafone Business built the first hybrid 5G private network. It is a dedicated (and therefore private) 5G network but integrated into Vodafone’s existing public 5G mobile network. The result is an industrial use of 5G technology which represents an important junction as well as a hope for the TLC industry which looks to the business sector and industrial applications as a lifeline in the face of a consumer segment which has not been helping revenues and margins of telcos in Italy, and beyond.

Intelligent vehicle tests

«We are constantly working on improving the technologies of our Test Center in Nardò in order to effectively respond to customer needs in the field of future mobility, which are increasingly challenging», observes Peter Schäfer, CEO of Porsche Engineering and Chairman of the Shareholder Committee of Nardo Technical Center. “This new 5G network will allow us to offer them an even more cutting-edge infrastructure for the development and testing of intelligent, connected and self-driving vehicles.”

The «smart city» of Nardò

“5G private mobile networks can act as a stepping stone for companies, enabling them to evolve the business model,” adds Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business. The Nardò structure, therefore, «resembles a real smart city, with perfect coverage inside and outside the circuit for the next generation of applications that will transform transport and mobility. We are excited about the role we are playing in helping the Nardò team plan for the future and realize the business potential with some of our latest technologies.”

The key points of 5G

In this context, «thanks to the new mobile network – reads the joint note from Vodafone Business – Ntc (the center of Nardò, ndr) will offer a high-performance connection (1 Gbit/s) that will allow you to connect directly and faster to the cloud as well, allowing for greater online collaboration capacity globally and more efficiency in the field of data-based engineering”. And after all, speed, latency (the time between stimulus and response) reduced to the bone and ease of connection to the cloud are the axes on which 5G aims to make inroads in the business world.