Porsche increases earnings and sales by 25 percent each

CFO Lutz Meschke also confirmed the long-term goal of a return on sales of more than 20 percent. “The markets remain volatile around the world – we are all the happier with our numbers.”

In the first quarter, Porsche benefited from significantly higher deliveries and persistently high prices for its vehicles. With group sales increasing by 25.5 percent year-on-year to a good ten billion euros, the operating result climbed by 25.4 percent to 1.8 billion euros.