Home » Porsche increases earnings and sales by 25 percent each
Business

Porsche increases earnings and sales by 25 percent each

by admin
Porsche increases earnings and sales by 25 percent each

CFO Lutz Meschke also confirmed the long-term goal of a return on sales of more than 20 percent. “The markets remain volatile around the world – we are all the happier with our numbers.”

In the first quarter, Porsche benefited from significantly higher deliveries and persistently high prices for its vehicles. With group sales increasing by 25.5 percent year-on-year to a good ten billion euros, the operating result climbed by 25.4 percent to 1.8 billion euros.

See also  Several new annual goals are added to my country's industrial Internet in small steps | Industrial Internet | 5G | Industry_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

Ex-Audi boss Stadler announces confession

ILLA: agreement with Bialetti for the acquisition of...

NYMEX crude oil fell below $73.93 provider FX678

After pandemic low – Swiss continues to climb...

Stellantis continues to grow in 2023, +14% revenues...

Enel-Ferrari agreement for a renewable energy community

The Federal Reserve held an interest rate meeting...

$100 million from China as a lifeline for...

Pnrr, EU still working on the third installment

EU wants to support ammunition production with one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy