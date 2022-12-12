[爱卡汽车 海外新车 原创]

A few days ago, overseas media exposed a set of road test spy photos of the Porsche Macan EV, which is based on the PPE platform. It is understood that the new car will be released in early 2023 and will be launched in 2024.

Judging from the exposed spy photos, the Porsche Macan EV design style family is highly recognizable. The closed front face seems to be in line with the positioning of a pure electric model, and the black front surround adds sporty attributes. In addition, the new car will be equipped with electric lift tail.

In terms of interior, the overall interior layout of the Porsche Macan EV continues the fuel version of the Macan, equipped with a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, LCD instrument panel, and a built-in central control panel. may not be continued.

Editor’s point of view: In the context of the electrification era, more and more car companies are accelerating the deployment of pure electric products, and Porsche is one of them. The Macan EV, which was born on the PPE platform, will be released early next year as a pure electric platform. Porsche will bring you more surprises when the new car is released.

Highlights review:

Or the latest spy photos of the pure electric version of the Porsche 718 in 2024

Analysis of Porsche electric drive technology: new platform brings new opportunities

When special livery meets Porsche 911 Dakar is here!