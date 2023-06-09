Porsche Mission X: here is the electric concept car that anticipates the future with zero emissions

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mission X is a sort of technological beacon. A concept car presented on a special date for the marque: 8 June, just when 75 years ago the 356 Roadster “No. 1” became the first Porsche-branded car to receive authorization to circulate. It was on that occasion that the sports car brand known today throughout the world was born.

Mission X: the state of the art of Porsche performance

The Mission X concept car represents the pinnacle of performance and modern luxury. At the same time, its sculpted shape and muscular curves demonstrate that hypercars don’t have to look aggressive.

The Porsche brand usually presents disruptive models for the historical moment: the Porsche 959 (1985), the Carrera GT (2003) and the 918 Spyder (2013) have been models of reference in the world of super sports cars. And that makes them the conceptual forerunners of Mission X.

Mission X – that’s how it is

The low profile and stretched body, less than 1.2 meters high, is finished in Rocket Metallic, an elegant color designed specifically for this prototype. Below the waist line, aesthetic elements with a carbon weave finish can be seen painted with a satin finish, thus resulting in a slightly colored finish, but with an always recognizable material structure.

The dimensions are that of a relatively compact hypercar: about 4.5 meters long and two meters wide. Thanks to a wheelbase of 2.73 metres, it is the same size as the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. For aerodynamic purposes, the prototype is fitted with mixed-size tyres, with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch at the rear. Furthermore, the wheels of the prototype are characterized by elaborate details: the rear axle is equipped with almost transparent aerodynamic blades, designed as turbines to improve the cooling of the brakes.

A featherweight glass dome with a carbon fiber reinforced plastic exoskeleton embraces both occupants. The Le Mans-style doors are attached to the A-pillar and roof and open forwards and upwards. This type of door was already used on the legendary racing Porsche 917.

At the front, the signature light also catches the eye: the designers have reinterpreted the characteristic Porsche four-point graphic.

A special detail is the updated Porsche Crest, which makes its debut on the Mission X. Precious brushed metal, a three-dimensional honeycomb structure, a heraldic horse with a revised profile and a more subdued gold tone.

Asymmetrical interiors: centrality of the driver

The centrality of the driver is highlighted by the asymmetry of the interior and the color scheme, which is different for the two seats. Except for the leather sections in Andalusian Brown, the driver’s seat is Kalahari Gray and creates a single-colour area together with the center console and dashboard. The passenger seat, on the other hand, is finished in the contrasting shade Andalusian Brown. In addition to the seat shells and six-point seat belts integrated into the monocoque, other elements of motorsport analogy are represented by the open steering wheel, which is equipped with mode selectors and gear selector paddles.

There are also clocks in the cockpit that are designed for track and rally use and can display lap times or vital driver data, among other information.

Finally, there are multiple cameras on board that start recording as soon as the driver presses the record button on the multifunction controller.