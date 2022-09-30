Porsche was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ticker P911 in what was the most anticipated IPO of the year and did not disappoint. It is in fact the largest IPO of the last decade in Europe. The debut took place on a weak day for the markets, but Porsche after opening at 84 euros, an increase compared to the placement price set in the IPO of 82.5 euros – equal to the maximum of the range that provided for an initial price included in the range 76.5 – 82.5 € – closed yesterday just above the placement price. The market capitalization of the iconic German luxury car brand hovers around 75 billion eurosbetween ordinary and privileged securities, one valuation above 60 billion for Mercedes-Benz, 48 for BMW, 36 for Ferrari and slightly lower than the parent company Volkswagen which capitalizes around 88 billion euros (Bloomberg data).

Porsche’s CFO, Lutz Meschke, believes that the valuation on the stock market could reach the wall of 100 billion euros by 2026. Meschke himself yesterday said he was confident that the turnover target of 39 billion euros will be respected in this 2022 despite the difficult economic context.

In the figure we see the Bloomberg comparison of various automotive groups:

Why did Volkswagen decide to list Porsche?

Volkswagen gave birth to 911 million Porsche shares, a clear reference to the famous sports car model. Volkswagen is one of the largest automotive groups in the world and as such it encompasses a long series of brands ranging from budget cars such as Skoda to premium brands such as Lamborghini, Ducati, Audi and Bentley, but also Porsche, one of the most iconic brands, appreciated all over the world for the combination of elegance and sportiness. .

Although Porsche accounted for only 3.5% of all Volkswagen deliveries in 2021, the German brand generated 12% of the company’s total revenue and 26% of its operating profitsurprising numbers.

The listing operation, which aims to “make Porsche travel on its own feet”, has seen Mediobanca as sole advisor, while Unicredit was joint bookrunnerand was the largest listing in Germany since Deutsche Telekom in 1996, as well as the largest IPO in Europe for a decade.

How much is Porsche worth

Shortly after Volkswagen’s announcement of wanting to list its jewel, Porsche’s valuation was around 90 billion euros, but then the value dropped to the current 75 billion euros due to a “significant change in market conditions “. But how is Porsche doing financially? The company has been increasing sales and profits for at least three consecutive years e in 2021 it generated over € 30 billion in sales and over € 5 billion in operating profit (EBIT). The firm continues to experience steady revenue growth with an increasing operating margin, which is also well above that of its competitors.

In 2021, Porsche delivered over 300,000 vehicles worldwide, showing an upward trend from 272,000 vehicles in 2020 and 281,000 in 2019. Among the various models in the range that includes the 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Cayenne, Macan , Panamera, the electric Taycan alone in 2021 achieved an operating profit of 5.3 billion euros.

However, Porsche delivered 145,860 cars in the first half of 2022, down 5% from the same period in 2021.

Volkswagen has announced that in December it will convene an extraordinary general meeting in which it will propose to its shareholders the payment of 49% of the total gross proceeds of the listing of Porsche in the form of a special dividend at the beginning of 2023.