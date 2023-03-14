Home Business Porsche prepares a super SUV to challenge the Ferrari Purosangue
Porsche prepares a super SUV to challenge the Ferrari Purosangue

Porsche prepares a super SUV to challenge the Ferrari Purosangue

In announcing record results for 2022, Porsche also anticipated the arrival of new models for the next few years starting with the battery-powered Macan which will go on sale in 2024 to which will be added the electric 718 followed by the electric Cayenne in 2026 to arrive at the super suv always battery-powered in 2027 that looks like a response to Ferrari’s Thoroughbred which since its presentation has really given sight to a niche of suvs at the top of everything and even more.

Porsche, the maxi SUV with the Purosangue in its sights

On this upper level of Cayenne that the electric maxi SUV will settle for now indicated with the code name K1 as well as based on the SSP platform, it is known that it should be the Porsche not only the largest, but also the most luxurious ever designed to offer performance and autonomous driving functions of the highest level, combined with a new on-board experience. Its markets of excellence will naturally be China and the United States.

Porsche to go 80% electric by 2030

Particularly important is Porsche’s path towards electrification which will lead the Stuttgart company to sell 80% of electric cars by 2030. Apart from the already well-known presentations of both the Macan and also the electric 718, the news comes from the Cayenne which will also be offered in an electric version in conjunction with the fourth generation of the Porsche SUV which, however, should not arrive on the market before 2025.

Porsche, three new plug-ins for the Cayenne

During this year, however, there will be an update of the current third generation Cayenne which will be offered, among other things, with three new plug-in hybrid engines with significantly higher ranges in electric mode. To which will be added a revised set-up with the aim of offering a wider range of driveability not only on the road, but also off-road and top ride comfort. The timing of the launch of the new Cayenne has yet to be defined.

Find out more

Porsche, 2022 sales model by model

Of the 309,884 units sold by Porsche in 2022, most are Cayenne (95,604) up 15%, followed by the Macan (86,724) down 1.85% and then followed by the 911 (40,410), the electric Taycan (34,801 ), from the Panamera (34.142) and from the 718 (18.203). As for plans for the future, Porsche says it is ready to focus more and more on limited edition models such as the recent Porsche Dakar and on the customization program.

