Porsche is reportedly preparing an IPO request with a valuation of up to $ 85 billion. Bloomberg reports today that the announcement of the listing in Frankfurt could come in the first week of September.

The German company from Stuttgart, which is part of the Volkswagen group, has collected the interest of investors for the entire offer in the pre-order phase, with valuations ranging between 60 and 85 billion euros. Those ready to invest include large funds, such as T Rowe Price Group and Qatar Investment.

