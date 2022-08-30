Original title: “Camping fever” with fire outdoor power consumption, more than 20,000 related companies have entered the market (quote)

Portable energy storage has a strong momentum, and the tuyere industry needs to be safely escorted (theme)

Workers Daily-Zhou Ziyuan, reporter from zhonggong.com

read tips

As one of the popular options for travel this summer, camping belts have become popular for upstream and downstream related product consumption, and outdoor power supply sales and rentals are hot. Experts believe that outdoor power supply products also need technological breakthroughs as they continue to refine and develop. Compared with ordinary power banks, outdoor power sources are more dangerous, and consumers need to pay attention to safety protection when using them.

“Although spending nearly 3,000 yuan to buy an outdoor power supply is a bit expensive, having a power supply in the wild will make you feel more at ease.” Recently, Ms. Bao, who had just been camping for two days and one night, told reporters that because she brought an electric hot pot and a kettle, plus Phones need to be charged and they carry an outdoor power source while camping.

More environmentally friendly and lighter than traditional fuel generators, outdoor power supplies with larger capacity and wider coverage than ordinary power banks are selling well. According to data from an e-commerce platform, during the “618” promotion, the pre-sale orders for outdoor equipment increased by 71% year-on-year.

Why is the sales of outdoor power supply soaring? How has the portable energy storage industry emerging in recent years achieved rapid development? How should consumers use outdoor power safely? In this regard, a reporter from the “Workers Daily” conducted a visit.

New demand drives new outlets for the industry

In order to make camping activities more rich and interesting, “post-95” Xiao Jing and her friends prepared camping lights and Bluetooth speakers. “Many of these supplies need to be charged. The campsites we went to have charging piles, but for convenience, we rented an outdoor power supply in advance.” Xiaojing said, if you want a more comfortable camping experience, sufficient outdoor power supply Indispensable.

The outdoor power supply is a portable energy storage power supply with a built-in lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 100Wh~3000Wh. There are two types of output methods: AC and DC. The AC output is generally used for household appliances. Can be used to charge the car’s starting battery. In addition to basic functions, the products sold on the market also have additional functions such as fast charging, solar charging, and lighting for consumers to purchase on demand.

The reporter saw on the e-commerce shopping platform a few days ago that the monthly sales of outdoor power supply products in flagship stores of different brands range from tens of yuan to several thousand yuan. Among them, the models with battery capacity between 500Wh and 720Wh and the price within 1,000 yuan have the highest sales volume. Due to the high price of purchasing a single unit, the rental of outdoor power supplies has become popular. Many popular campsites and online digital equipment rental platforms have related services. The price varies from 39 yuan to 159 yuan per day depending on the capacity.

The “Research Report on the Development of China‘s Portable Energy Storage Industry (2021)” released by the China Chemical and Physical Power Industry Association shows that in 2016, the global shipment of portable energy storage products was only 52,000 units, and by 2021, it will reach 4.838 million units. , and achieved a growth rate of over 90 times in 5 years. It is predicted that by 2026, global shipments will exceed 30 million units, with a total amount of 88.23 billion yuan.

Long-term development requires technological breakthroughs

In recent years, the development of energy storage technology has become a prerequisite for the booming industry. The cost of basic components such as lithium batteries has dropped. Coupled with the development of fast charging technology, the profitability of portable energy storage has increased. Outdoor power supply as a market segment has been more and more More and more manufacturers are paying attention. Data shows that at present, there are more than 20,000 mobile power-related enterprises in my country, and 53.7% of them were established within 5 years.

The entry of new manufacturers has accelerated industry competition. Many brands take advantage of the opportunity to increase publicity investment to directly target users in demand. The reporter saw that many travel bloggers have released videos and articles on the evaluation of various brands of outdoor power supplies on multiple platforms to introduce consumers to the experience of using outdoor power supplies. The reporter searched with the keyword “outdoor power supply” on a social platform, and displayed tens of thousands of related articles.

Despite this, an evaluation blogger told reporters: “Outdoor power supply is still a niche market, and the current product capacity specifications and prices of various brands are similar.” The blogger said that high product substitutability is the biggest problem.

In this context, how can the outdoor power supply, which is becoming more and more popular with the “camping fever”, achieve rapid development? Some experts believe that the continuous refinement and development of products also requires technological breakthroughs. Recently, a number of brands have released new products and technologies for outdoor power supplies, ecological products based on mobile electricity demand, focusing on the efficient utilization, safe use and lightweight of solar energy and other clean energy sources, and realizing rapid product updates and iterations.

Use the product to strengthen the safety protection

In the process of understanding the experience of outdoor power supply, some consumers told reporters that the actual use process did not achieve the expected use experience. There are also some consumers who said in the evaluation of the shopping platform that they have encountered the situation of the outdoor power supply losing screws and using smoke.

In response to these problems, He Penglin, the drafter of the national standard for mobile power (charging treasure) and deputy director of the China Institute of Electronic Technology Standardization, said in an interview with reporters that the possible safety problems of outdoor power supplies and ordinary charging treasure products have certain similarities, but outdoor power supplies have certain similarities. The product has a larger capacity and has both DC output and AC output. The 220V voltage marked on most products exceeds the safety limit of 42.4V peak value of AC power. Outdoor power supplies are more dangerous and require higher protection requirements.

How should consumers use outdoor power safely? He Penglin said, first of all, choose products from regular manufacturers with quality assurance. Secondly, pay attention to the use environment, do not put the power supply in an unmanned car in summer, especially under the front windshield of the car. Keep away from heat and fire sources, and do not use outdoor power during thunderstorms. If you do not use it for a long time, you should avoid leaving the power supply in a state of power loss, and it is best to keep the power at 50%.

He Penglin revealed that the more targeted outdoor power product standard “Technical Specification for Portable Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Power Supply” has been submitted to relevant departments for review. The new standard will further clarify the scope, capacity, application scenarios, and product quality of outdoor power supplies. define. He reminded consumers that if they encounter an injury accident caused by an outdoor power supply, they can sue in accordance with the Product Quality Law or the Consumer Rights Protection Law.