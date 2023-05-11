Home » Portal AlleAktien sued by consumer center
Business

Portal AlleAktien sued by consumer center

by admin
Portal AlleAktien sued by consumer center

The consumer advice center criticizes the subscription model of the portal.
Mensent Photography via Getty Images

The Baden-Württemberg consumer advice center has filed a lawsuit against the AlleAktien portal.

Accordingly, several users continued to be deducted after their subscription cancellation, like the “business week” reported.

Another allegation: The portal advertises with fake customer statements that report success on the platform.

The AlleAktien portal promises the best on its own website Sharesanalyzes of Germany. Customers should become successful investors through the investment recommendations. The Consumer Center Baden-Württemberg has now filed a lawsuit against the portal, like the “business week” reported.

The lawsuit is primarily directed against an alleged subscription trap. Accordingly, several users continued after their termination Money deducted. A paid subscription was hidden behind a button with the inscription “Become a member now”. In the meantime, the button has been renamed, but AlleAktien should still have legal consequences, argues the consumer advice center.

read too

These six Japanese stocks have several top funds in their portfolios

All shares should also be obliged to make information about the subscription more transparent. Another accusation from consumer advocates: the portal advertises with forged customer statements reporting on the success of the platform. A statement by the “Wirtschaftswoche”, which the portal had advertised with, is said to have never been made in this way.

Niels Nauhauser from the consumer advice center in Baden-Württemberg told the “Wirtschaftswoche”: “We warn consumers not to spend money on such services”. AlleAktien founder Michael Jakob defends himself and his portal. He says: “The lawsuit relates to an outdated design of the website, to which several changes have long been made,” the “Wirtschaftswoche” quoted him as saying.

read too

What's the point of the stock market wisdom: Sell in May and go away.

“Sell in May and go away” – New facts and graphics show whether it is really worth selling your shares in May

kh

See also  The Trento Festival of Economics: "After the pandemic, between order and disorder"

You may also like

Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX...

Tips for Amazon Prime Day 2023: This is...

Sittel, black crisis for the giant TLC: shock...

6 Unknown US Stocks That Have Doubled In...

China’s maneuvers in view of the elections in...

Latest gossip news 11 May 2023 – Affaritaliani.it

Conversion at the orange giant – Migros takes...

Weak Piazza Affari, final Ftse Mib -0.6%

The number of service companies is growing but...

Gender Marketing – Pink and Light Blue: Gender...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy