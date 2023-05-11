Portal AlleAktien sued by consumer center

The consumer advice center criticizes the subscription model of the portal. Mensent Photography via Getty Images

The Baden-Württemberg consumer advice center has filed a lawsuit against the AlleAktien portal. Accordingly, several users continued to be deducted after their subscription cancellation, like the “business week” reported. Another allegation: The portal advertises with fake customer statements that report success on the platform.

The AlleAktien portal promises the best on its own website Sharesanalyzes of Germany. Customers should become successful investors through the investment recommendations. The Consumer Center Baden-Württemberg has now filed a lawsuit against the portal, like the “business week” reported.

The lawsuit is primarily directed against an alleged subscription trap. Accordingly, several users continued after their termination Money deducted. A paid subscription was hidden behind a button with the inscription “Become a member now”. In the meantime, the button has been renamed, but AlleAktien should still have legal consequences, argues the consumer advice center.

All shares should also be obliged to make information about the subscription more transparent. Another accusation from consumer advocates: the portal advertises with forged customer statements reporting on the success of the platform. A statement by the “Wirtschaftswoche”, which the portal had advertised with, is said to have never been made in this way.

Niels Nauhauser from the consumer advice center in Baden-Württemberg told the “Wirtschaftswoche”: “We warn consumers not to spend money on such services”. AlleAktien founder Michael Jakob defends himself and his portal. He says: “The lawsuit relates to an outdated design of the website, to which several changes have long been made,” the “Wirtschaftswoche” quoted him as saying.

kh