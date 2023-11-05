Porter Airlines Launches Non-Stop Flights between Toronto and Tampa, Marking Debut in US

Porter Airlines Launches Non-stop Flights between Toronto and Tampa

Toronto-based airline, Porter Airlines, introduced its non-stop flights between Toronto-Pearson and Tampa International Airport yesterday. This marks the airline’s first service in the United States operated by Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Porter Airlines is the launch customer for this model in North America, with a total of 22 aircraft currently in service, and another 28 pending delivery along with 50 options.

Flight PD 527 departed from Lester Pearson International Airport at 16:51 local time and arrived at Tampa International Airport at 7:31 p.m., completing the journey in just two hours and 40 minutes. Toronto is considered one of Tampa’s main international markets, and Porter Airlines will be competing with Air Canada, WestJet, and Lynx Air in this segment. The airline is offering a weekly seat capacity of 1,848 for flights to and from Tampa.

Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport, expressed his pride in welcoming Porter Airlines as the first U.S. airport to offer nonstop service to and from Toronto. Lopano also highlighted the elevated economy experience that Porter offers, stating that it will undoubtedly be a hit with Canadian travelers who love visiting Tampa Bay.

The flight schedule between Toronto and Tampa includes daily flights for PD 527 departing from Toronto at 16:30 and arriving at Tampa at 19:32. The return flight, PD 522, departs from Tampa at 09:05 and arrives in Toronto at 12:00.

Tampa is just the beginning of Porter Airlines’ expansion plans. The airline will commence five destinations and seven routes in Florida during the winter season, including Fort Myers, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Additionally, Porter will offer flights from Ottawa to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. In total, the airline plans to provide 12,936 weekly seats between Canada and Florida.

Porter Airlines aims to focus on the vacation and VFR (visiting friends and/or family) markets for Canadian travelers. As part of their expansion, the airline plans to launch services to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

Kevin Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Porter Airlines, emphasized the airline’s commitment to style, care, and charm in every aspect of the flying experience. He highlighted that Canadians represent the largest group of international travelers to Florida, and with Porter Airlines, their vacation experience begins as soon as they step foot on the plane.

Porter’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft offers a unique economy class configuration with 132 seats and provides free Wi-Fi for all passengers. Passengers can expect a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience with Porter Airlines.

In other news, Porter Airlines has also recently announced the launch of non-stop flights to Las Vegas.

