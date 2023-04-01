Listen to the audio version of the article

A plant capable of treating 190,000 tons of sludge from civil purification – more or less half of what is produced in the Veneto region annually – which currently, conferred by water management consortia, end up in landfills or, thanks to a legal derogation, are dispersed on agricultural land, without any possibility of monitoring which lot a possible contamination comes from.

It will not be a waste-to-energy plant

The project presented by Eni Rewind – twenty years of expertise in the management of reclamation and industrial waste – also on behalf of Eni represents the second plant of its kind, for an investment of around 140 million, in Italy after the one now close to entering function near Milan. The model is that of a similar operating plant in Zurich: «Not a waste-to-energy plant, because waste from different sources such as plastics is not burned, and not an incinerator because it does not produce ash: the sludge is dried, with a process that is self-supporting because the heat produces energy that can also be used in part at the other Eni sites: the residual waste, considering that 80% of this sludge is water, is sent to landfills or used for building materials such as road foundations», explains Paolo Grossi, CEO of society.

The project, on which environmental battles have already been announced, will be presented on Monday 3 April to the municipalities of Venice and Mira in a public assembly scheduled at the Malcontenta civic center (with the possibility of following it even remotely): «The issue is not whether sludge contains pollutants such as the infamous Pfas: today that material is in fact beyond all control, and if dispersed in agriculture it certainly ends up entering the food chain. This project also allows for a control that is lacking today».

Hiring

It is just a piece of Eni’s plan for the diversification and transformation of Porto Marghera, which currently provides for 750 million euros of investments – out of the initial 520 – and employment for 366 people. The goal is to achieve the energy transition objectives by acting on several fronts: increasing the raw materials treated in the name of sustainability, increasing production capacity to respond to a growing market and diversifying products.

In this sense goes the decision to feed the Eni biorefinery – the first example of the conversion of a traditional refinery in the world – «with ever new vegetable and animal waste and residues, while since last October, ahead of the legal obligation, no palm oil was more used, because its use risked threatening forest and agricultural areas destined to cover food needs», underlines Michele Viglianisi, manager of biorefining activities, who emphasizes the need to diversify products destined for complex transport system: “In some cases, for example air transport, thinking in terms of electrification is not possible”.