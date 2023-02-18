Portobello, a record 2022

The rush does not stop Portobello. The group that works through the activity of barter in the publishing and advertising sector he just opened his 32nd shop in Curno (Bergamo), in one of the most important Italian shopping centres. But throughout 2023 the calendar is busy. The company can currently count on 25,000 square meters (there were 6,000 in June 2021) and the goal is to reach 100,000 in the next 36 months.

A challenging but not impossible target for Portobello, present with sales outlets in almost all Italian regions (except Tuscany, Campania and Calabria) and which closed “the 2022 a record from all points of view” he tells Truth and Business Robert Panfili, coo and co-founder of the Lazio group. “The definitive data will be released on March 20, but I can say that since we have been listed on the Egm of Borsa Italiana we have always beaten analysts’ estimates which for the last year expect a turnover of 125-130 million euros against 88 million in 2021″.

With ePrice seamless integration between e-commerce and shops

In July 2022 also brought the acquisition of the historic e-commerce portal ePrice, ended up in the shadow due to a bankruptcy procedure. “We have it found at auction where we acquired the portal, the marketplace, the brand and the 2.7 million active customers” underlines Panfili. “This way we have attached the digital part to that of physical storesentering the omnichannel from the front door and becoming decisive in the Italian scene”.

The results of the integration will be fully seen this year “in which we expect a sustained growth given that Portobello is anti-cyclical and in this inflationary context it is obvious that in order to have low prices, the consumer is also willing to take a few more steps in order to save”.

The model of media bartering and publishing

Il business model of Portobello is particular if not unique in Italy. The company is a leader in the media bartering, that is, he pays for the goods he sells in his shops with advertising. So a company that wants to plan a media campaign can use its goods or services as a form of payment. So the selling prices of Portobello are even lower than Amazon’swhile i higher margins allow the company to open its stores in “prestigious”, central and elevated areas walkability.

The other pillar of the business, however, is publishing. Portobello, in fact, has minority stakes in some publishing houses such as the Sae group (which controls local publications such as The Tyrrhenian Sea, the Gazzetta di Modena, the Gazzetta di Reggio, the New Ferrara, the New Sardinia), the Class publishers group, Rolling Stonein addition to the proprietary platform Portobello Place.

Among the 10 most liquid stocks of the EGM

Portobello is also the youngest company to enter Piazza Affari. Just 18 months after its establishment, the group landed on the AIM market of Borsa Italiana (now Egm) on 13 July 2018, raising 2 million euros and becoming the youngest company to be listed on this segment.

The stock, quoted at 4.4 euros, is now sailing around to 30 euros after reaching 50. “With these numbers we could already make the transition to another market segment” underlines Panfili “but for now we’re staying at the window. Unlike other listed companies, in fact, we are among the 10 most liquid stocksalso thanks to the great attention we pay to investor relations and road shows in Italy and abroad, where we are always present”.

A chain of zero impact stores

Then there’s the sustainability chapter. In fact, the company has just strengthened its partnership with Forever Bambù and compensates another 600 tons of CO2 per year thanks to the project Forever Zero Co2. Thus Portobello has become the Italian chain of zero environmental impact stores because it eliminates the polluting emissions of the entire retail chain. In 2022, around 23,000 square meters of bamboo forest have already been planted Civitella Paganico (Grosseto).

In 2023 Portobello will have a further 23,700 square metres, of which 16,600 in Civitella Paganico and 7,100 in Portomaggiore (Ferrara). In this way it will offset 1,200 tons of CO2 per year, corresponding to 24,000 tons of CO2 by 2043. Bamboo groves – thanks to the Forever Bambù method of cultivation, management and pruning – are able to absorb up to 265 tons of CO2 per year. year, 36 times more than a mixed forest under equal conditions.