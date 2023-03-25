Home Business Portovesme, jobs at risk: workers chained and camped on the roofs
Portovesme, jobs at risk: workers chained and camped on the roofs

Portovesme, jobs at risk: workers chained and camped on the roofs

From the Twitter page of Tgr Sardegna

Portovesme, the anger of the workers

I workers of Portovesme srl of Portoscuso, near Cagliari, have resumed the protestwith a permanent assembly and a delegation which is camped in front of the factory, where some workers chained themselves to the entrance turnstiles, after the black smoke with which the meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise between the Government, the Region and Glencore on the cost of energy and the concessions for restarting the plants ended yesterday.

An assembly was held to decide the terms of the mobilization and further protest initiatives. The workers of the San Gavino Monreale plant are also mobilized to resolve the dispute that threatens the future of the Sardinian plants owned by the multinational Glencore. The latter would have deemed the government’s three-month tax credit proposal insufficient to restart the activity, triggering new unrest.

In San Gavino the workers have pitched their tents in the historic Foundry, where a “permanent assembly” has been called and also in Portovesme the unions have announced “new actions of struggle”, which will be decided during a meeting scheduled for Monday morning .

See also  BTP Italia: Treasury raises almost 10 billion euros, less than the last issue. Institutional investors hold back

