Portovesme, the workers descend from the chimney

The four workers who for four days had holed up at a height of one hundred meters on the chimney of the KSS plant of Portovesme srl, they decided to stop the protest. “A decision – they clarify – which is taken not as a sign of surrender but by granting yet another act of trust in the government which, however, will not be unlimited. Ready in the event – they promise – for new initiatives”. The summit at the ministry ended with the indication of a road map to identify a structural solution to the cost of energy.

A series of bilateral meetings between Mimit and the company, the Sardinia region and national players in the field of energy production and distribution will kick off next week: this is the path that the government intends to take to identify all the financial and fiscal instruments useful for finding a solution to the Portovesme crisis. The decision to proceed with separate meetings comes at the end of the crisis table convened today by videoconference. Once the bilateral discussions have been concluded, in the shortest possible time, Undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto, with responsibility for corporate crises, will convene a new discussion table with all the parties involved.

Subscribe to the newsletter

